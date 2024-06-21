Fred Vasseur Gets Ready for All of Lewis Hamilton’s Juicy Mercedes Secrets

Many consider the engineers to be the minds behind an F1 car design. However, a driver’s inputs are equally important. The driver feedback and correlation with data is what the engineers use to develop the car throughout the season. With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur is eager to get his experience of developing multiple championship-winning Mercedes cars with him.

“I’m already convinced that Lewis will be a performance contributor on every single topic”, advised Vasseur on Autosport’s YouTube channel as he looks forward to Hamilton’s joining. Explaining how the Briton will bring in the insights from Mercedes, he added,

“He is coming with huge experience from Mercedes. This is also important for us as we need to be able to have the transfer of experience from other teams.”

Although expectations are high, Hamilton seems to be struggling with the W15. The seven-time champion is constantly being beaten by George Russell. It is possible that Mercedes are developing the car according to Russell’s preference. If so, then Hamilton’s feedback regarding the car wouldn’t really matter.

Vasseur: Ferrari makes no mistake with Hamilton. Is Lewis Hamilton still the right man for Ferrari? Many ask themselves this question after the announced change of the British for 2025. Although the successes of the seven-time world champion are undisputed. But quite a few… pic.twitter.com/T81BcgP4Fn — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) June 21, 2024

Hamilton already suggested that he doesn’t expect to finish ahead of Russell in qualifying for the rest of the year. Although the Brit looked set to take pole in Canada after topping practice sessions, he lost the feel in qualifying. He explained that the tires were a few degrees off the optimal temperatures in qualifying. This put him on the back foot for the race.

With the new front wing working for Mercedes, the Silver Arrows might not want to give away the secret of the same to Ferrari. Hamilton even received the front wing upgrades a race later than Russell. Amid all this fans, claim that Mercedes is sabotaging Hamilton. Some reports even suggest that the 39-year-old is barred from some Mercedes meetings.

Lewis Hamilton reportedly blocked from Mercedes Internal meetings despite Toto Wolff’s transparency claims

Lewis Hamilton’s announcement of the Ferrari move shocked many around the paddock. The move itself wasn’t shocking but the timing of the move was. With the announcement, it was sure that Mercedes wouldn’t involve Hamilton in meetings regarding the 2025 cars and the new regulations in 2026.

Some rumors even suggested that it was Toto Wolff who leaked the Hamilton-Ferrari move in the first place. This in turn forced Scuderia to make it official. Now, if Hamilton wasn’t involved in meetings regarding the future Mercedes plans, no one would bat an eye as the Brit was moving to a competitor. Unlike the engineers, there is no gardening leave for the drivers.

Yet, Toto Wolff claimed that Mercedes is going to be totally transparent with Hamilton regarding the 2024 season. However, reports suggest Hamilton has been cut out of meetings regarding future developments. If this is the case, Hamilton wouldn’t be able to carry much about Mercedes’ future plans to Ferrari.