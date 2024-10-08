From 1 to 18: How Lando Norris Closed in on Max Verstappen’s Podium Dominance

McLaren struggled with the car since the new ground effect regulations came into effect in 2022. That was until Andrea Stella and Zak Brown did the massive reshuffling at the start of the 2023 season and the effects were seen almost instantly. Combined with the new window tunnel coming online, McLaren caught up with Red Bull and was the second-fastest car in the second half of 2023. Hence, Lando Norris massively caught up with Verstappen’s podium dominance.

From the time period of the 2022 Bahrain GP to the 2023 Austrian GP, Verstappen scored a total of 26 podiums compared to Norris’ single podium. However, since the 2023 British GP, Norris has caught up with Verstappen massively. The Briton has 18 podiums since then compared to Verstappen’s 23.

Easy way of seeing McLaren’s development strides in catching Red Bull since 2023. Podiums from Bahrain 2022 to Austria 2023

Max Verstappen – 26

Lando Norris – 1 Podiums from Silverstone 2023 to Singapore 2024

Max Verstappen – 23

Lando Norris – 18

Norris and McLaren started behind Red Bull at the start of the 2024 season. However, the Papaya Team caught up by the sixth race of the season and is now the fastest team on the grid. McLaren is already in the constructors’ championship lead with Norris catching Verstappen up rapidly.

Norris’ Podiums since the start of 2022

2022

The new ground effect era has allowed all teams a fresh start. McLaren weren’t anywhere near the pace of Red Bull and were comfortably in the midfield. Norris did comparatively well compared to then-teammate Ricciardo but only had one podium to show for the season.

The podium came in Imola in changing conditions as Charles Leclerc spun towards the end of the race from a podium position, handing it to Norris in P4.

2023

2023 started even worse than 2022 as McLaren was at the back of the grid. However, they quickly caught up and were podium contenders by the Austrian GP. They became the second-best team and took their first podium of the season in Great Britain. Soon the podiums started flowing in. Norris went on to score a total of seven podiums that season.

2024

McLaren was right behind Red Bull since the start of the current season, consistently scoring podiums. However, this time around, they had competition from Ferrari and Mercedes as well to compete for podiums. Soon Red Bull was left behind in the development race as McLaren took the top spot.

The first podium came in Australia followed by three consecutive podiums in China, Miami, and Imola. Miami was also Norris’ first-ever win in F1. The Brit went on to score podiums in Canada, Spain, Britain, Hungary, and Italy. He also won the races in the Netherlands and Singapore.