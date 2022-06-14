“From the $470,000 Renault R24 to Ayrton Senna’s McLaren”– Museum by Fernando Alonso is perfect symbol of his 21-year-old F1 career

Two times World Champion Fernando Alonso’s museum in Spain contains cars and accolades to honour his legacy in the world of motorsport.

Fernando Alonso is one of the greatest Formula One drivers in the 21st century. He won two world championships during his tenure with Renault.

The Spaniard started 10th at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and finished seventh on the grid. Doing so, he became the most active driver in Formula One history breaking Michael Schumacher’s record.

Alonso’s journey in the F1 paddock is now well over 21 years and 3 months counting. The Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso in Asturias, Spain celebrates his legacy and journey to the pinnacle of motorsports.

Fernando Alonso’s Karting and Formula 3000 days

The Fernando Alonso Museum contains all of his accolades right from the karting days to his time with Ferrari and Renault.

Taking a look at his childhood, he won the Karting World Championship in 1986 alongside Spanish Junior National Championships from 1993 to 1995. Those Go-Karts are showcased right at the entrance with all his pride and trophies.

Additionally, he made his car debut in the Euro Open back in 1999 and won the championship. In 2000, he joined Formula 3000 with Minardi-backed Team Astromega and finished fourth overall in the championship.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s movie banned due to a lesbian kissing scene

Fernando Alonso’s championship-winning Renaults and McLaren

The limelight of the museum is his entire Formula One journey signifying his 21 years stint in the F1 world. Alonso has kept his debut Minardi car alongside his Renaults.

His museum contains all of his Renault tenure cars. Right from the debut ones to the two world championships till the 2008 controversial Renault R28.

Despite nightmares and his ill-fated relationship with McLaren, Alonso has kept the Vodafone McLaren Mercedes and his Indycar for display as well.

The “Best” Car Fernando Alonso Has Ever Driven

Another highlight in Fernando Alonso’s F1 career is his title-challenging era with Ferrari from 2010 to 2014. Moreover, in Alonso’s own words, his 2010 season’s Ferrari F10 is the best car he has ever driven.

The F10 is part of the two times world champion’s collection alongside the title-challenging Ferrari F150 Italia, F2012, F138, and F14 – T.

Apart from the beautiful cars, the museum also contains all of the Spaniard’s accolades. Right from the racing uniforms and helmets to the trophies, all are on a full-fledged display in his museum.

Also Read: Former world champion thinks Perez was MVP of Azerbaijan GP