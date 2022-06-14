“The movie is not licensed for public screening”– Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz movie banned due to lesbian kissing scene

The movie featuring Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc as voice artists has been banned in the UAE due to a lesbian kissing scene.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were set to appear as voice artists in a movie called Lightyear. However, the movie sees trouble in the United Arab Emirates.

The movie apparently will not be released in the middle-east country as it violates its “media standards”. The movie reportedly has a lesbian kissing scene.

The media regulatory office has confirmed this update through its official Twitter handle. They have emphasised that the scene doesn’t comply with their standards.

“[The movie] is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards,” they tweeted.

“The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public, to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification.”

The UAE is not the only country to ban this movie from screening. It has also been banned in Saudi Arabia, and other parts of the middle-east, nor it will be screened in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Also read: How Ayrton Senna’s death affected Michael Schumacher

Charles Leclerc out of luck in 2022?

Leclerc this year has been out of luck, as yet again he fails to win the race from the pole position. Earlier, it was because of a poor strategy, now it was because of a poor start and a technical failure.

These blunders by Ferrari have only allowed Red Bull to have a massive lead over them. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are sitting P1-2 in the standings. For the first time since 2011, a Red Bull pair have dominated the top two positions in the standings.

There’s an unwanted #F1 record on offer for Charles Leclerc at the #CanadianGP. If he takes pole and fails to win, he’ll equal the record for most consecutive failed pole to win conversions 😨 pic.twitter.com/q3Y5Py73Jc — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) June 14, 2022

Leclerc standing in P3 is definitely a big setback to Ferrari in terms of the championship. However, the season is still long enough to turn the tables around once again.

Also read: Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher’s prestigious qualifying record with Ferrari