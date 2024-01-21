“Fu**ing in the Kitchen”: Max Verstappen Steals the Spotlight Not for His Racing But for Teaching Dutch to His Team Redline Mates

Max Verstappen is enjoying his time during the F1 off-season as he has been playing simulator racing with his friends from Team Redline. While there is no doubt that the Dutchman is also very talented in simulator racing, he recently stole the spotlight while teaching Dutch to his friends. The 26-year-old hilariously taught his friends how to swear and asked them to repeat what he said.

When a friend is asked to repeat what Verstappen told them, they reply, “I can’t tell it. Wait, let me have a look. Yeah it is something that ends with keuken, basically kitchen, but I cannot say what it is. We will not go any further than that“.

While the friend could not reveal what Verstappen had asked him to say while streaming, a fan did provide the translation. The Red Bull driver had asked his friend to say, “Fu**ing in the kitchen,” in Dutch. On reading the translation of what Verstappen asked them to say, the Dutchman’s friends from Team Redline had a good laugh.

Team Redline is an e-sports side that Verstappen owns. They have a mix of real and virtual drivers and compete in various forms of racing events. Since the 26-year-old owns the team, he is also unsurprisingly the leader of it. Alongside Verstappen, Lando Norris also participates in a lot of streaming.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are avid simulator racers

On hearing what Max Verstappen cheekily asked his Team Redline mates to repeat, a fan suggested that the Dutchman also perhaps taught Lando Norris the same phrase. The fan made these remarks after the Briton was once heard uttering the exact same words in Dutch.

Then, there was another fan who seemingly expressed their concern about what else did Verstappen perhaps teach to Norris. Since both drivers are good friends off the track and often take part in simulator racing together, they perhaps may have joked about different swear words in Dutch.

It is for the same reason why fans perhaps are also blaming Verstappen for teaching Norris such Dutch. However, it seems that the two may not stream together ever again as Norris has seemingly ‘quit‘ his streaming career.

In a video he released last year, the Briton dramatically thanked his fans for their support and revealed that he will not be streaming ever again. While only time will tell if Norris meant what he said, Verstappen definitely has no plans of quitting simulator racing.

In fact, he has plans to expand his interest in racing. Since the Dutchman already is one of the best F1 drivers of all time and is also quite good at simulator racing, he now wants to establish his own GT3 team.

The primary reason why Verstappen wants to begin his own GT3 team is to provide opportunities to talented young drivers, who find it very expensive to make it to F1 the traditional way. Since Verstappen believes that the path to F1 by beginning in karting is very expensive, he is hoping to provide another avenue.