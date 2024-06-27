Gaming Goes Too Far With Max Verstappen Screaming In Pain Over Bizarre Injury

An avid gamer, Max Verstappen has become famous for his sim racing ‘addiction.’ The Dutchman never lets go of an opportunity to log in and race, even if it is mere hours before going out to race in a real-life Grand Prix. The addiction, however, might have gone too far this time, with the three-time world champion hurting himself while playing.

Streaming the session online on Team Redline’s Twitch, Max Verstappen was busy racing for Team Redline. During the session, he crashed heavily into a wall on the right side. The force feedback the Dutchman experienced following the crash sent a jerk down his right hand.

BREAKING NEWS Max Verstappen will miss the Austrian GP due to an elbow injury which he suffered during a session with his videogameclub. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back soon. GET WELL SOON, Max! #KeepPushing pic.twitter.com/vzIkA1PNHh — maja (withdrawalkina era) (@erechtejon) June 26, 2024

Screaming in pain, he said, “Arghhhhh, my elbow!”. It was evident that the injury was a slight cause for concern. However, the 26-year-old immediately went back to racing, taking control of the wheel quickly. Notably, the F1 schedule is currently amid its first triple-header of the season, and next up is Red Bull’s home race in Austria.

Verstappen’s injury scare could have ended up much worse, given where the F1 calendar is right now. Additionally, the Austrian team is heavily reliant on the Dutchman’s skills, and losing him to a gaming injury could have added insult to injury. Nonetheless, there are still chances of Max Verstappen showing up to a race he predicts will be exciting, with a sore elbow.

Max Verstappen is looking forward to an exciting outing in Austria

Heading to Austria for his team’s home race, Max Verstappen is looking forward to having another successful outing. With immense support from the ‘Orange Army,’ the Dutchman is always glad to be racing in Austria among the mountains.

in honour of checo’s extension, here is checo overtaking carlos at the austria 2023 gp. the famous “he is intimidating me” was born. pic.twitter.com/ul0ZhZAZZR — ◜ ♡ (@schecoleclerc) June 4, 2024

With the Sprint session adding to the hectic nature of the weekend, Verstappen understands the importance of getting the setup of the car right. The nature of the track allows for a lot of overtaking, and that will make for an “exciting race” on Sunday.

The team’s performance in Austria in 2023 saw Verstappen secure a win, while Sergio Perez finished P3. With rival teams closing in quickly, the home team will be hoping to reciprocate last year’s results and keep the competition at bay.