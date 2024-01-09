Gather Your Coins, Lewis Hamilton Is Teasing the Best Collab From His Fashion Glory Days

Lewis Hamilton‘s influence extends beyond the world of Formula 1, showcasing his versatility in various fields. In 2018, he became the global menswear ambassador for renowned American designer Tommy Hilfiger, leading to the creation of their collaborative collection, Tommy X Lewis. This collection aimed to celebrate individuality and challenge conventional norms in fashion. However, to much surprise fans in a recent TikTok video, Lewis Hamilton has yet again teased his followers with indications of a second collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Hamilton’s interest in fashion is evident in his clothing brand, +44, where he uses it as a means of self-expression. His involvement in the industry goes beyond personal projects, as he has also been featured in Valentino ad campaigns and secured front-row seats at Fashion Week events. In addition to his collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger, Hamilton actively supports and promotes young, black designers.

Nevertheless before this, back in 2018 when Lewis Hamilton was named as the brand ambassador for the iconic American brand, he made it a point to credit his inspiration to celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Aaliyah. He said as quoted by GQ, ” Growing up, I remember seeing the iconic Tommy Hilfiger flag on celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Aaliyah.”

Interestingly, the collaboration with Hamilton isn’t solely based on his fashion sense; it’s also about his overall attitude. While reflecting on this one of the brand’s designers said, “Lewis is bold in everything he does. He’s not afraid to take risks. And he has a cool and sophisticated style that really speaks to the new generation of Tommy fans.”

However, amidst all this, Hamilton’s tease of a new collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger for the upcoming year has generated considerable excitement among fans. In a viral Twitter clip, Hamilton stated, “We got another really great collection that’s coming.”

The history of Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger

The collaboration between TOMMYXLEWIS in 2018 marked a significant achievement. The collection, comprising approximately 70 carefully crafted pieces, seamlessly blended Hamilton’s dynamic style with Hilfiger’s iconic design flair. However, what truly distinguished the TOMMYXLEWIS 2018 line was its lively energy and unapologetic embrace of the ’90s aesthetic.

This fusion perfectly caters to consumers who appreciate bold athleisure wear. Basically for individuals who favor premium track pants but prefer a more reasonable price the duo of HamxHil has done magic. The partnership between Hamilton and Hilfiger worked wonders, enchanting consumers with its vibrant patterns, striking colors, and nuanced retro touches.

For instance, we can take a closer look at the favorite selections of Hamilton and Hilfiger from the collection, underscoring the versatile and stylish qualities of the chosen pieces. For some specific pieces, Hamilton himself has given his perspective. As an illustration, we can have a look at Tommy Hilfiger’s military coats. Hamilton reflected on this, “This military coat gives a tracksuit a more pulled together vibe. It’s such a versatile look and fits well with my style, especially when I’m traveling.”

As another example, consider Tommy’s preferred tracksuit. The American designers aimed for a high-quality tracksuit with a snug fit. However, while reflecting on it Tommy liked the velvet stripes in it, that “elevate the look”. He also praised how the Briton took inspiration from his ‘Loyalty’ tattoo to influence an element on the back.

In summary, the collection’s global accessibility enables fashion fans to fully experience the alluring fusion of Hilfiger’s renowned design sensibility and Hamilton’s dynamic flare.