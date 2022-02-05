“Max also said that he couldn’t stand such an intensity anymore”– Red Bull fear Max Verstappen years in F1 may curtail if Lewis Hamilton continues to compete against him at such intensity

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko admits that the intensity of the 2021 season took a toll on Max Verstappen, and it may shorten his career.

Max Verstappen is among the most gifted drivers in the history of F1. His talents and worth finally paid off when he won the championship last season after a series of intense battles with Lewis Hamilton.

While Verstappen only turned 24 last September, Red Bull fear the Dutchman may not stick too long in F1 if he regularly gets such types of challenges by Hamilton.

The 2021 season was definitely exhaustive for both title protagonists, as every point mattered. Moreover, it spanned around 22-races, which definitely prolonged the stress.

With increasing Grand Prix races, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko feels a sooner withdrawal of Verstappen from F1 is possible. Not to forget, the strain of COVID-19 also added stress to the whole F1 contingent.

“We were all at the limit,” remarked Marko in an interview with Autorevue. “And you are also much more susceptible to the flu. Thank God some people only got the coronavirus after Abu Dhabi [team principal Christian Horner amongst them]. That was good timing.”

“And Max also said that he couldn’t stand such an intensity anymore. He still wants to drive for a while, but if that’s the case every year, then it [his career] is limited.”

Max Verstappen may never see Lewis Hamilton again on the F1 track

The way the 2021 F1 season ended, Hamilton is undoubtedly disappointed with the FIA. His silence has also propelled the media to speculate that he may retire from F1 ahead of the 2021 season.

Max #Verstappen and Lewis #Hamilton in front of the Championship Trophy ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/wu1tjzZV9q — Formula Hell (@formulahell) February 2, 2022

So, Marko’s worry may come to an end if hamilton suddenly decides to stop running in F1. It will be a considerable loss to F1, as the Briton brings a sizeable market to the sport.

And many of the new fans, who are in abundance, are now diehard supporters of Hamilton.

