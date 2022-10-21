“Gene Haas is my boss”: Mick Schumacher thinks Haas boss has prerogative to make “costs a fortune” remark

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mick Schumacher thinks his boss Gene Haas has every right to comment publicly on the economic loss he brought for the team.

Ever since Mick Schumacher stepped in Formula 1, he has been the most expensive driver in the repair bill. In 2022, the German race driver racked up a $3.5 million bill for Haas, far larger than any other driver.

The 2022 F2 champion, at times, has been at fault for his crashes, and at times luck didn’t favour him. This year’s costliest crash by him easily goes in Monaco, where he almost cost his team $1 million.

Thus, Haas boss Gene Haas recently commented Schumacher is costing them a fortune, which sparked headlines. Especially because Schumacher’s chances of staying at Haas for 2023, according to team principal Guenther Steiner, are 50:50. So, it reflects what his team is thinking now.

Mick Schumacher thinks it’s his boss’ right

Instead of being offended by the comments of the American businessman, Schumacher claimed it’s his boss’ right to call out his shortcomings, especially when it costs them millions of dollars.

“Gene [Haas] is my boss. Gene has every right to make his comments,” said Schumacher, as per motorsport-total.com. “It’s nothing that wasn’t known before. That’s something that’s clear and what’s the case was. Therefore: accepted. Of course, our goal is to collect points.”

Schumacher further says that he hasn’t talked to his boss since the comments were made. However, he expects him to appear at Austin during the Us Grand Prix.

Flirting with Williams

With Williams announcing Nicholas Latifi’s departure at the end of the season, the second death at the Grove-based team is still empty. Recent reports suggest the 23-year-old is in talks with them.

On Friday, Williams’ boss, Jost Capito, claimed that big news that their second driver would be given on Saturday. So, a shocking arrival of Schumacher can be heard.

The Ferrari academy graduate is directly competing against the American driver Logan Sargeant for the seat, who will be appearing for Williams for a practice session in front of his home crowd in Austin.

Daniel Ricciardo earlier was a front-runner for Williams’ seat, but he passed the opportunity considering he is kind of out of Williams’ league. But with Sargeant, as Mark Webber remarked, his US citizenship could give him an edge, as F1 is trying to tap the American market.

Thus, Schumacher has to watch that factor out. On his abilities, the German race driver has often proved his calibre, and his performances at Haas this year have been good enough to grant him an extension in his F1 stint.

