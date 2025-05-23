How Gene Haas Is Pitting NASCAR Drivers Against Each Other for the Greater Good, Starting at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Veteran NASCAR owner Gene Haas has partnered with Ford Performance to launch a unique four-race competition among five NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers.

Known as “Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation”, the new in-season tournament will feature a battle between five drivers, all of whom drive the Xfinity Series Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

The drivers — Harrison Burton, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Kyle Sieg and Ryan Sieg — will compete for a $50,000 purse to be split across the five charities of the drivers’ choosing. Creed and Mayer both drive for Haas‘ Xfinity Series team. The drivers were confirmed again in a post on X by CW Sports.

Burton’s charity is All With My Hands, Creed is racing for Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, Mayer is supporting Starkey Hearing Foundation, Kyle Sieg is driving for Motor Racing Outreach, and Ryan Sieg’s charity is the Isabella Santos Foundation.

The competition begins this Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, followed by next Saturday’s (May 31) race at Nashville Superspeedway, at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City (June 14) and the competition finale will be at Pocono Raceway on June 21, as per a Speedway Digest report.

Giving back while we race. Ford Driving 4 A Difference, presented by the Gene Haas Foundation pits @nascar_xfinity Series Ford drivers against each other for charity throughout the next four races starting at @CLTMotorSpdwy. : https://t.co/kCX5PefXIj pic.twitter.com/gif8BXxWiL — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) May 22, 2025

The driver who earns the most points wins the competition. Points will come through the standard NASCAR scoring system for where a driver finishes in a race, as well as stage points earned.

To add even more drama and intrigue, if any of those five drivers takes their Ford Mustang to victory lane in any of the four races, their points total for that race will be doubled.

The driver who scores the most points over the course of those races will be awarded $20,000 for their chosen charity, the second-place finisher will receive $15,000 for their charity and the three remaining drivers will get $5,000 apiece for their respective charities.