“George Does His Thing, This Is My Thing”: Lando Norris on Having His Signature Pose

George Russell‘s signature pose of spreading his arms out and putting his head down in a t-pose became very popular within the F1 community last season. However, McLaren’s Lando Norris seems to have one of his own now, and in a fan interaction, he explained the reasoning behind it.

Norris’ pose is quite similar to Russell’s, except for the fact that his arms remain folded behind him. While he was on stage with Oscar Piastri earlier this year, Norris said, “I just did it once, and then everyone seemed to love it. So, I did it again, they seemed to still love it, so I did it again.”

Norris then wondered if fans love that pose because of his face remaining hidden, to which he said, “That’s a bit rude.” That, however, is most likely not the case, as he is one of F1’s most popular drivers. Norris then concluded his remarks by adding,

“George does his thing. This is my thing”.

Russell made his pose a celebratory trademark. Last year, the t-pose was a part of F1’s TV opening graphics. This year, however, Russell brought it out following his pole position in Canada and win in Austria.

Norris, like Russell, would like to make his pose a regular feature on the top step of the podium. But that possibility completely depends on his performance on the track.

More race wins for Norris?

Norris, thanks to McLaren’s development package, has become one of the fastest drivers on the grid. Meanwhile, his car, the MCL38, has arguably become the quickest car, even faster than Red Bull’s RB20.

As a result, Norris won the 2024 Miami GP, his first career win. And since then, he has been on Max Verstappen‘s tail on a regular basis. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as sharp as the Dutch driver, who despite the Briton’s best efforts, has prevailed.

However, in Austria, Norris’ aggressive move to overtake Verstappen resulted in a crash as the Dutchman responded in an even tone. The resulting collision ended Norris’ race.

Meanwhile, Verstappen managed to finish the race in P5 and extended his lead in the Championship standings by 11 points. Heading into the British GP and subsequent races, Norris will be hoping for lesser mistakes and incidents, as he looks to hit his trademark celebration on the podium.