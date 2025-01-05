mobile app bar

George Lucas Gives a Storm Trooper Shade to Lewis Hamilton Amidst His Ferrari Change

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP

8.December.2024; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP
Credits: IMAGO / Jay Hirano

The worlds of Star Wars and Formula 1 have collided in the past, famously when the Red Bull was decked in the movie’s theme for the 2005 Monaco GP. However, now the force seems to have shifted to Maranello as George Lucas gears up for Lewis Hamilton’s arrival to Ferrari.

A picture of the 80-year-old American filmmaker has been doing the rounds of social media, where he can be seen wearing a red t-shirt with a Stormtrooper wearing the Ferrari red. In the foreground, Hamilton’s #44 Mercedes appears prominently.

The Lucas household and Hamilton share a very special bond. In fact, it was Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, who played an integral role in pulling the seven-time world champion out of one of his darkest chapters in life.

It was after the controversial title loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi in 2021. The former Mercedes driver was visibly disturbed by the events of that championship and it was Hobson who invited him over for Christmas with Lucas to help him turn the tide. She revealed his state after the race.

“I grabbed him by both shoulders. I was like, ‘You did everything right.’ I kept saying that to him. I said, ‘It wasn’t you. You did everything right.’ And he just literally said, like four or five times: ‘What happened’,” per SilverArrows.net.

“I just kept telling him things like: We make no decisions in times of great anguish or pain. You have to just sit with this, and it’s going to be hard and uncomfortable. But there’s nothing to be done at this moment. So do nothing,” she added.

In the end, Hamilton did recover from that setback and returned to race in 2022. The Briton looks back on that time with some sentiment of fondness for how Hobson and Lucas took care of him.

He considers the 55-year-old as an elder sister. Vanity Fair had quoted the seven-time world champion as dubbing Hobson “one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever met in my life.”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these