George Lucas Gives a Storm Trooper Shade to Lewis Hamilton Amidst His Ferrari Change

The worlds of Star Wars and Formula 1 have collided in the past, famously when the Red Bull was decked in the movie’s theme for the 2005 Monaco GP. However, now the force seems to have shifted to Maranello as George Lucas gears up for Lewis Hamilton’s arrival to Ferrari.

A picture of the 80-year-old American filmmaker has been doing the rounds of social media, where he can be seen wearing a red t-shirt with a Stormtrooper wearing the Ferrari red. In the foreground, Hamilton’s #44 Mercedes appears prominently.

George Lucas with a star wars x lewis hamilton x ferrari crossover outfit – He is wearing a storm trooper in a Ferrari race suit behind car 44, and a bucket hat from Sir Lewis Hamilton's Plus44 brand

The Lucas household and Hamilton share a very special bond. In fact, it was Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, who played an integral role in pulling the seven-time world champion out of one of his darkest chapters in life.

It was after the controversial title loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi in 2021. The former Mercedes driver was visibly disturbed by the events of that championship and it was Hobson who invited him over for Christmas with Lucas to help him turn the tide. She revealed his state after the race.

“I grabbed him by both shoulders. I was like, ‘You did everything right.’ I kept saying that to him. I said, ‘It wasn’t you. You did everything right.’ And he just literally said, like four or five times: ‘What happened’,” per SilverArrows.net.

“I just kept telling him things like: We make no decisions in times of great anguish or pain. You have to just sit with this, and it’s going to be hard and uncomfortable. But there’s nothing to be done at this moment. So do nothing,” she added.

In the end, Hamilton did recover from that setback and returned to race in 2022. The Briton looks back on that time with some sentiment of fondness for how Hobson and Lucas took care of him.

He considers the 55-year-old as an elder sister. Vanity Fair had quoted the seven-time world champion as dubbing Hobson “one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever met in my life.”