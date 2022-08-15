George Russell admits $1.3 Million crash with Valtteri Bottas helped shape his career

Mercedes’ George Russell talks about the crash against Valtteri Bottas during the 2021 Imola Grand Prix and how his F1 vision changed.

George Russell’s collision with Valtteri Bottas at the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was an eye opener for the young Mercedes driver.

Russell was driving for Williams back then while Bottas was in Mercedes. Both of them came crashing into one other during the wet conditions in Imola.

The incident helped ‘shape’ Russell according to the Briton himself. Moreover, he did apologize to Bottas admitting that the overtake attempt was audacious.

The $1.4 Million crash at Imola in 2021

George Russell explained that it had nothing to do with his upcoming Mercedes move that led to this particular crash. Instead, he was focused on collecting crucial points for Williams.

He explained: “Whenever I had half an opportunity to score points for Williams, I was 120 percent going to go for it. With everything on the table, and that’s just what you had to do.”

Russell secured a 12th place qualifying. It was an attempt to secure the points for the last team on the constructor’s table. The 200mph crash followed with Bottas showing a middle finger to the Briton.

George Russell’s viewpoint on the collision which shaped his F1 future

Incidents like these taught Russell a lot. It was after the race that Russell admitted that the overtake attempt was risky and could’ve waited for a better opportunity.

Moreover, the new Mercedes driver also explained that it was in the heat of the moment that led to him taking the overtaking decision. He felt that Bottas could have left a bit of space in the closing speed given the wet conditions.

He concluded by adding: “And I think you need moments like that to sort of shape your career. Your personality, your future, and I think that probably definitely helped shape mine.”

