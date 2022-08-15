$8000 scale mode of Max Verstappen’s Championship winning Red Bull on sale

Max Verstappen fans can now relive the night when their favorite driver won his first World Championship for $8000.

The 2021 season will go down in memory lane as one of the greatest of all time. Verstappen and Hamilton went toe to toe for the World Title, and they went into the season finale level on points.

The finale which was in Abu Dhabi turned out to be one of the most controversial races of all time. Hamilton had it all under control, before a late race safety car and questionable calls by the race director took everything away from him. Verstappen passed him on the final lap to win his first World Title.

In spite of the circumstances surrounding his win, no one argues that Verstappen didn’t deserve to win the Title. He was brilliant throughout the season and became the first Dutch F1 Champion in history.

British model builders Amalgam Collection have designed a 1:8 scale model of Verstappen’s Championship winning car, which is brilliantly similar to the RB16B.

Also read: Red Bull boss Christian Horner compares himself with $70 Million football legend

Fans can buy scale model of Red Bull car similar to Max Verstappen’s Title winning RB16B

The scale model looks very similar to the car that overtook Lewis Hamilton’s W12 on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. Hamilton fans may not want to keep this scale model at home, because it may bring back some painful memories.

Verstappen fans on the other hand may be elated to wake up and see it at their home. That is, if they have $8000 with them. It’s a costly scale model, but that’s because of it’s uncanny resemblance to the real car.

We are delighted to reveal Max Verstappen’s World Championship clincher: Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B at 1:8 scale, as raced by Verstappen and teammate Sergio Pérez at the season-defining 2021 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/bH8BFpQSXo — Amalgam Collection (@amalgamofficial) August 5, 2022

Amalgam Collection took the help of CAD data that Red Bull themselves gave. It helped them design each component separately, master the patterns and then get it 3D Printed. According to them, it took 2500 hours to perfect one of these scale models. Furthermore, so far they have only made a 100 of these available to the public.

For fans who miss out on buying a 1:8 scale model of Verstappen’s Red Bull, they can also go for buying Sergio Perez’s RB16B. Amalgam Collection have also made models of Red Bull’s famous white Honda Livery which they used in Turkey last year. That however, will cost in the range of $10,000.

Also read: When Michael Schumacher broke rules to openly console his $30 Million worth arch rival