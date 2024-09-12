George Russell Claims to Have “Learned” More in a Year With Lewis Hamilton Than He Did in 3 Years at Williams

When George Russell joined Mercedes in 2022, there were expectations of a fitting rivalry between the youngster and the veteran seven-time champion. While the duo have had their intense moment on track, Russell has kept it very respectful with his much more experienced teammate. The 26-year-old driver praised Hamilton’s experience, highlighting how it helped him learn a lot.

According to AMuS, Russell stated that his Mercedes teammate taught him a great deal within the first year. He said, “From my experience, I can say that I learned more in my first year alongside Lewis than in the three years at Williams.”

During Russell’s debut year, the Mercedes car was plagued with porpoising. Still, in the first year itself as teammates, Russell outscored Hamilton. However, reports suggest that both the Mercedes drivers were focused and working together on resolving the car’s issues. This arguably taught Russell a great deal.

Hamilton became the face of Mercedes in the 2010s, winning all those championships. However, with the seven-time champion moving to Ferrari, the baton has been passed on to Russell, who has been touted as the new leader of the team.

Back in 2021, Toto Wolff went against Hamilton’s request to keep Bottas and signed Russell alongside him for 2022. The 39-year-old wanted the Finnish driver to stay, but Wolff was thinking of the team’s future and saw a top driver in Russell.

Russell, the new #1 driver at Mercedes

Being the lead driver on the team isn’t just about scoring the points and challenging for the championship. One has to lead by example and push the whole team towards success and excellence.

All great lead drivers like Michael Schumacher, Max Verstappen, and Hamilton consistently keep asking their team for more, but at the same time are understanding of the challenges.

Hamilton has always managed to keep the morale of the team high even in tough times. The seven-time champion always appreciated the work done by the employees behind the scenes regardless of the result.

Russell hasn’t yet been the lead driver at Mercedes and will have to take over the responsibilities. Although Kimi Antonelli is stepping in to replace Hamilton, Russell will be the driver Mercedes rely upon in terms of technical feedback and leading the team’s championship charge.