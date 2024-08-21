George Russell Could Be Unjustly Replaced by Max Verstappen as Toto Wolff Eyes Red Bull Star for 2026

With Kimi Antonelli reportedly confirmed as Mercedes’ new driver for 2025, rumors surrounding Max Verstappen’s potential arrival have been put to rest, for the time being. However, there are uncertainties about the 2026 season, as George Russell’s seat could be sacrificed to get the Dutchman to Brackley.

Erik van Haren broke the news about Antonelli signing for Mercedes earlier this week, but that only sorted out the team’s immediate future. Toto Wolff, who is a huge Verstappen fan, will go after him once again next year, Van Haren revealed.

“If that’s the case, and it will be 25, it will be very interesting for Mercedes and for George Russell as well because his contract is expiring after 25,” the Dutch journalist said on the F1 Nation podcast.

️ Will Buxton: “Antonelli has the potential to be extremely good. So George Russell really needs to show a higher level than ever before. If George gets beaten by an 18-year-old, it’s game over, it’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/v7cUp2uyhO — Green Legionnaires (@AntonelliGlobal) August 12, 2024

Van Haren added that Russell would have to prove himself to Wolff and show that he could be the team’s future. So far, in his three seasons with the team, the 26-year-old has done a commendable job. He won two races and was labeled by Wolff as the “new team leader” after Hamilton’s departure from Ferrari was announced.

Still, Wolff’s determination to sign Verstappen could prove to be the end of his stint at Mercedes, especially if the Red Bull driver agrees to a move.

On the other hand, Antonelli’s future at the Silver Arrows will depend on whether he can translate his potential into results. This leaves Russell, Antonelli, and Verstappen fighting for the two Mercedes seats. For the Briton, all he has to do is outperform Antonelli – comprehensively.

Antonelli’s rookie year may decide Russell’s 2026 Mercedes seat

It could be difficult for Antonelli to immediately get up to speed in F1. He skipped F3 to compete in F2, and midway through the season, he had already had a seat confirmed for the next F1 season.

Settling into any category is challenging, and F1 is arguably the toughest of all. Antonelli has already struggled to get up to speed in F2, and it wasn’t until Silverstone in July that he won his first race in the series.

Russell needs to capitalize on Antonelli’s inexperience from the start to achieve better results than him. Mercedes fully trusts Russell, and if the Italian driver fulfills the promise he showed in junior categories, Russell could be the one replaced by Verstappen.