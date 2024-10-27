mobile app bar

George Russell Counts on Lando Norris and Max Verstappen Conflict to Gift Him a Podium Finish in Mexico

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

George Russell, racing for the Mercedes team during the 2024 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico

George Russell, racing for the Mercedes team during the 2024 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Mercedes did not have the single-lap pace in Mexico to put themselves on the first or the second row of the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday. As such, George Russell has admitted that he doesn’t expect to achieve a podium finish, however, he did mention having an outside chance if things play out favorably for him at the start of the race.

The two championship contenders, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will start the race from P2 and P3 respectively. And with a long run down the start-finish straight before the heavy braking zone into turn 1, there is always a chance for reshuffling in the order.

Russell expects that if Norris and Verstappen engage in a heated battle, as they have been doing for most of the season, he might have a chance to get past them and onto the podium positions.

As reported by RacingNews365, Russell said that he will be watching the battle in front of him patiently as both Mercedes are in the perfect place (locking out the third row) to take advantage of any chaos that might ensue.

“With Max and Lando in second and third, you can bet there will be some action! I think so. And I’m in a great position (to watch)… It’s going to be an interesting race. I don’t expect us to be in the fight (for podium places), but if they fight each other maybe,” said Russell.

Still, Mercedes can rely on their race pace, which has often been their saving grace this season. Moreover, the strategic permutations may help Russell and Hamilton to tilt the battle in their favor.

The strategic gamble from Mercedes could pay off in the race

While the Silver Arrows have been lacking the single-lap pace for a while now, which has not allowed them to get in the mix for a podium battle, they have shown some improvements in the race pace.

Russell showed this newfound race pace at COTA where he fought his way up to P6 after starting from the pitlane due to a penalty for breaching the parc ferme conditions.

So if Norris and Verstappen do manage to fight and allow Russell to get past, he might be able to hang onto the position. Furthermore, the tire strategy permutations can help Mercedes fight up the grid if they can implement an aggressive two-stop strategy.

Pirelli has suggested that a one-stopper with hard and medium tires is the optimal strategy around Mexico. However, their suggestions also include options for a two-stopper by using two sets of medium tires and one set of soft tires.

Mercedes can very well use the hard tire as well to take advantage of a well-time safety car and pull off a two-stopper and perhaps a podium result.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

