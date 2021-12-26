F1

George Russell in Mercedes in 2022 does not scare Lewis Hamilton amidst retirement decision

George Russell in Mercedes in 2022 does not scare Lewis Hamilton amidst retirement decision
A.Dyes

Previous Article
“For both of them the vote is..." - Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto rates the 2021 performance of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Next Article
"Michael Jordan threw away a $10 million check and said f**k off": Gilbert Arenas recalls how MJ received the boot from Washington
F1 Latest News
"It is in the nature of the game" - Toto Wolff still sour about Safety Car 'controversy' in Abu Dhabi that cost Lewis Hamilton the world title
“It is in the nature of the game” – Toto Wolff still sour about Safety Car ‘controversy’ in Abu Dhabi that cost Lewis Hamilton the world title

“It is in the nature of the game” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff still has…