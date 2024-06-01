George Russell Looks at Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso as Beacons of Hope in His Career

George Russell has been one of the young drivers in the past few years who has been labeled a ‘future world champion’. However, the 26-year-old is yet to fight in a championship battle, as he is currently grappling with a struggling Mercedes car. However, Russell is not losing hope and cited how Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso’s sustained success acts as a beacon of hope for him. According to the Daily Mail, the Briton stated,

“What gives me hope is that Max was in his seventh season when he fought for a title and I’m in my sixth, and I’m 26, and Fernando Alonso is 43. Seeing him perform as he is, I see no reason why I can’t go into my forties. So, I know my time will come. I’m not worried at all.”

Russell joined Mercedes at the worst possible time in 2022, as the Brackley outfit dropped the ball with the new ground effect regulations. As a result, the #63 driver has even been struggling to fight for regular podiums, let alone wins and the championship.

However, Russell has also secured the only Grand Prix win for Mercedes since 2022. So, he has the potential to fight at the sharp end of the grid if the team can provide him with a competitive car.

The Briton trying to relate with Verstappen‘s rise to the top is also quite fair. The Dutchman had to bide his time as Red Bull struggled and developed its car as a midfield team from 2016 to 2020. Finally, he got the chance to fight for his maiden title in 2021.

Russell would hope this is a similar build-up phase for Mercedes. With the 2026 regulations reset imminent, the 26-year-old would count on the Silver Arrows to return to the front of the grid. However, even Russell has to deliver his side of the bargain.

Will George Russell live up to Mercedes’ expectations amid Lewis Hamilton’s absence?

George Russell will have to step up as the leader for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton will part ways with the team in 2025. Thus, the #63 driver has some big shoes to fill. While he has competed well against the seven-time champion, leading and guiding the Brackley team won’t be an easy job.

However, Russell has shown leadership qualities and how he can work for the team’s betterment. Many had doubted whether he would have a bad teammate dynamic with Hamilton. However, barring a few skirmishes, the duo have got along rather well.

And even in the aftermath of those skirmishes, Russell showed complete maturity to settle the matter with his senior teammate. The major question is whether the young Briton can withstand the pressure of taking the spotlight as Hamilton has all these years and deliver consistently.

At several moments under pressure, Russell has seemingly succumbed to making mistakes. This has cost Mercedes podium results with the 2023 Singapore GP as the perfect case in point. So, Russell has his work cut out to live up to the team’s expectations while he expects a competitive and race-winning car from them.