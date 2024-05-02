Toto Wolff Doesn’t See Mercedes Turnaround Happening Anytime Soon

After falling down the pecking order by faltering in implementing the 2022 regulations, Mercedes is looking to make a comeback. The Brackley team is preparing itself to tackle the 2026 regulations. Team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has confidence in the team’s abilities to manufacture a competitive power unit. The Austrian boss wants to undo all the damage they’ve done in the current ground-effect era. However, with the optimism, there is also caution about fluffing their lines once again.

Speaking to the media including RacingNews365, Wolff said, “Well, this is the certain degree of confidence that I have in our abilities. We saw at HPP [Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains] in 2014, we got that right, but there’s no guarantee we’re going to get it right in ’26.”

Wolff believes the team is working on the right levels to produce a competitive engine. He also drew comparisons from their success after the 2014 regulation changes. The eight consecutive championships made Mercedes a force to be reckoned with.

Getting back to the same level of success is the aim, but as Wolff rightly pointed out, it’s not guaranteed. Additionally, the focus is shifted to 2026 now proving the team is more optimistic about 2026 and not 2025.

2014 changes was a “journey into the unknown” according to the billionaire boss. However, they came out on top then and 2026 offers a similar reset after the 2022 regulations. This is why the team back in Brackley is giving it their all and focusing on the future instead of the upcoming season.

The new engine regulations can help Mercedes end their current suffering. However, Ralf Schumacher believes getting the power unit right won’t solve all their problems.

Ralf Schumacher paints a concerning picture for Toto Wolff and Co. for the future

The power unit plays a big role in an F1 car’s performance, however, it’s not the only factor. Mercedes have other areas where they are lacking, according to Schumacher. In his conversation with Motorsport-Nextgen-Auto, the German highlighted that the Silver Arrows are struggling in the aerodynamics department.

He substantiated his argument with a simple example. “They have one of the best, if not the best, engines in Formula 1. And yet they are not capable of winning because there are problems in other areas such as aerodynamics. That’s why their customer teams like McLaren are currently beating them,” said Schumacher.

Adding to the argument, the former Williams driver also put Wolff to blame. Schumacher believes tackling these shortcomings falls under the team principal’s KRA. Apart from assuming responsibility for the team’s problem areas, Wolff also needs to make sure they are making progress.

This is exactly why Mercedes will bring upgrades to Miami. However, the Austrian himself did not sound confident about the upgrades putting little faith in the changes coming to the upcoming race weekend. It’s truly an era to forget for the Silver Arrows.