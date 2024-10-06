George Russell Names Lewis Hamilton as His “Motorsport Hero” in a Video by Mercedes

Recently, Mercedes’ F1 team filmed a video in which they asked their drivers and team members to share their motorsport heroes. Most participants, including George Russell, named Lewis Hamilton as the chosen one.

Russell joined Mercedes in 2022 and is currently in his third season as Hamilton’s teammate. Consequently, he has firsthand experience of what it takes to compete with, and against the seven-time F1 world champion.

Russell has learned a lot from Hamilton. He joined the Silver Arrows at a time when they entered a slump— after dominating F1 for the previous eight years. Because of that, Russell also got to see how Hamilton helped get the team back on track.

In 2022 and 2023 combined, Mercedes won just one race, and Hamilton faced significant struggles, spending most of his time in the midfield. However, he didn’t give up, and in 2024, he has already secured two of Mercedes’ three total wins.

Thanks to their on-track chemistry, Russell has also formed a close bond with Hamilton off the track. Despite rumors of internal turmoil regarding Mercedes’ alleged favoritism towards Hamilton, their relationship has remained strong.

However, next year, their time as teammates will come to an end. Kimi Antonelli, who is just 18 years old, will become Russell’s new partner at Mercedes. Meanwhile, Hamilton will move to Ferrari to pursue his final and most significant career milestone— an eighth World Championship title.

Hamilton has already established himself as an F1 legend

Although Hamilton was already a world champion when he joined Mercedes in 2013, his success with the Silver Arrows has elevated him to another level of greatness. Not only has he tied Michael Schumacher with seven championship wins, but he is also the only driver to secure six titles with a single constructor.

With 84 wins (a record 105 overall) and 78 pole positions (a record 104 overall) clinched with Mercedes, Hamilton achieved unprecedented levels of success with the Silver Arrows. However, he also dreamed of driving for Ferrari before retiring, which contributed to his decision to leave for Maranello in 2025.

Ferrari has not won a title since 2008, a fact Hamilton will be eager to change next season. Given his extensive achievements with Mercedes, expectations will be high for the soon-to-be 40-year-old.