Being a Formula 1 driver means that you’re constantly in the spotlight. But despite this level of scrutiny, more often than not, many fans don’t know about the personal beliefs and opinions of the drivers. Strictly regulated by their teams, drivers are mostly given the ‘party line’.

That said, George Russell lifted the veil of secrecy over his former teammate Lewis Hamilton’s beliefs when he spoke to Sport Bible last year. The #63 driver was asked to name two drivers from the current grid who would believe in conspiracy theories.

Russell quickly replied, “Lewis [Hamilton], definitely.”

The 26-year-old also revealed that the seven-time world champion has his doubts about the moon landings.

“I mean, we’ve had a conversation about if the moon landing really happened,” added Russell. In the world of conspiracy theories, many believe that the Apollo 11 never really made it to the moon.

#F1 | George Russell rates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as “most likely to believe in conspiracy theories” ok 1644 ‼️ and puts himself and alonso as least likely : pic.twitter.com/sKLUU45Pax — sim (@sim3744) July 5, 2024

According to the Silver Arrows’ driver, Hamilton isn’t the only driver on the grid who spends countless hours mulling over conspiracy theories. He even added Hamilton’s 2025 Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc to that list.

Russell and Alonso round up the anti-conspiracy theory team

Russell was then asked to name two drivers on the grid that would be least likely to believe in conspiracy theories. The #63 driver picked himself to be on that list with a pretty philosophical worldview.

“Yeah, I don’t really believe that much in conspiracies, to be honest. I think it is what it is, you know. It’s all like in your own perception, isn’t it,” he said. Russell then went on to add two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso to the list. That said, the Briton said that he could think of at least six drivers who would make the cut on the ‘anti-conspiracy theory team’.

On the other hand, Russell’s assessment of Hamilton might actually be accurate. Back in 2020, the #44 driver had jumped on the bandwagon of the COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory.

Hamilton uploaded a video of Bill Gates discussing and defending the vaccines and its trials to his Instagram account. The video, however, was captioned, “I remember when I told my first lie.”

Hamilton was quick to delete the video from his account and also shared an apology to his fans writing that he was “only human,” as per the BBC.