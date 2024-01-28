Ignoring Cries of Fans, F1’s American Expansion Could Now Include a Chicago GP

Over the last few years, Formula One has been hard at work to boost its presence in the United States of America as it continues to ride the wave of popularity brought by Netflix’s Drive to Survive. With three American races already on the calendar, it looks like there shall soon be a fourth, with Vincenzo Landino reporting on X about F1 filing for trademarking several names about a Grand Prix in Chicago.

Further confirmed by USPTO.report, F1 is looking to trademark four names surrounding a Chicago Grand Prix, for which they applied on 19th January 2024. As of now, the F1 calendar has the United States GP (held in Austin), the Miami GP, and the Las Vegas GP and there may very well be an additional stop in the States in the future.

The names up for trademark are- ‘Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix,’ ‘Grand Prix of Chicago,’ ‘Formula 1 Grand Prix of Chicago,’ and ‘Chicago Grand Prix.’ The plans for another race in America is not an idea that sits well with the fans of the sport. Most are not in line with the Americanization of F1, as they continue to protest the idea of adding more races in America when there are plenty of iconic tracks lying empty in other countries.

While the trademarking of race names does not guarantee its addition to the calendar, it does signify that the authorities’ want to add more street tracks to the sport, especially after the success of the Las Vegas GP. Despite a lot of backlash for the grand spectacle, once the lights went out, fans enjoyed one of the most entertaining races of the year, and it looks like F1 wants to continue riding high.

Chicago not the only city on the radar of F1 for a new GP

Following the immense success of the Las Vegas GP, which saw the sport generate nearly $1.2 billion in finances, further contributed to F1 looking to add more stops in the country, despite fans hating the idea. Amid a plethora of cities, the busy city of New York stands as a potential destination for the same, with Lando Norris even suggesting he wouldn’t mind racing in the Big Apple one day.

Even Martin Brundle mentioned that after their recent success, F1 should also think of adding a New York GP to the season to add to the excitement of the sport. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli is also in favor of adding New York as a stop and hopes of cars roaring around the iconic 843-acre Central Park area on another street circuit.

However, the Mayor of the City, Eric Adams, has differing opinions about the location of the race, considering the challenges faced by locals during the construction of the Las Vegas GP pit building. As such, he suggests that the track be built in Randalls and Wards Islands. Both parties are in favor of bringing F1 to New York, despite the cries of the fans, but fail to agree on a location for the same.