George Russell Once Revealed Pierre Gasly Is an ‘Emotional Wreck’

George Russell is one of the most outspoken drivers in F1. As Max Verstappen claimed in Las Vegas last year, he loves to talk, which would make him a great podcast host. This was evident when he actually sat down for one and spilled the beans for many drivers including Pierre Gasly.

Russell leaking Gasly‘s secrets does come as a surprise. The two are not spotted together as often as they are with others on the grid. However, it appeared as though the Mercedes driver had a pretty good idea about Gasly’s personality.

This interview, hosted by talkSPORT involved the host asking Russell a bunch of questions. One of them had him name the two drivers he felt were most likely to cry during a movie.

Russell did not waste any time in throwing Gasly under the bus, even terming him an ’emotional wreck’.

As it turns out, Russell views Gasly as an emotional person, largely due to his affable personality. “He’s a sensitive guy. Pierre is, you know, one of the top three nicest guys on the grid. So, I expect he has a sensitive side,” he explained.

Russell was also quite open about his emotional side. He ranked himself alongside Gasly in response to the question, and when asked which film had brought him to tears, he revealed it was Finding Nemo.

The host then asked Russell to pick two drivers who would be the complete opposite of him and Gasly—the least likely to cry during a movie. Taking a stab in the dark, the Briton named Fernando Alonso.

Explaining his choice of the Spaniard, Russell said, “I don’t think he [Alonso] has ever cried in his life, you know,” which, in all honesty, wouldn’t be the most surprising thing. Alonso is as tough an F1 driver (and person) as they come.

To round off the segment, the #63 driver also picked Haas’ Kevin Magnussen. The host and Russell discussed the Danish racing ace’s outward personality before making that guess.