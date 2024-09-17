Charles Leclerc Reveals What He Customized on His $3 Million Ferrari SP3 Daytona

The iconic Ferrari SP3 Daytona is one of the most expensive cars in Charles Leclerc’s garage. Unveiled in 2021, the SP3 Daytona costs around $3 million. The Monegasque racing ace recently took the fans through all the customizations he put the car through to give it its unique look.

In a video uploaded to Ferrari’s YouTube channel, Leclerc explained why the SP3 Daytona means so much to him. He dubbed it as one of the most beautiful cars ever built. He even revealed that he spent around five to six hours in the studio customizing it.

Looking at the #16 driver‘s car, one cannot miss the homage he’s paid to his Monacan roots. He has the Monegasque flag running through the middle of the car, which is otherwise in a black matte finish. Moving on, the paddle shifters and bucket seats also feature the flag.

Ferrari allowed Leclerc to personalize his car to the maximum. Along with the Monaco flag, Leclerc also chose to place his racing number on two distinct places on the car. The first one appears on the side of the car as the gull-wing doors taper away. Then, he also has his racing number and signature between the two seats inside the Daytona.

The 2024 Monaco GP winner customized the livery of his SP3 to look like his 2024 Italian GP helmet. Hence, it is a matte black design with Monegasque colors running through it. However, for the interior of the car, he chose the Ferrari red to give it a nice contrast.

The Daytona is an homage to the mid-rear-engined Ferrari sportscar prototypes of the past. Naturally, it comes fitted with a 65-degree V12 engine with an almost 6,500cc displacement. The car also sports a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

That said, Leclerc will have to stay away from his exquisite beast for a while. The car will be on display at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, Italy, for an exhibition. The exhibition started on the 11th of September and will last for at least a couple of weeks. Once it ends, the car will be delivered back to the 26-year-old.