“It Didn’t Work”: Arthur Leclerc Recalls Failed Attempt at Racing His Brother Charles During FP1 in Abu Dhabi

History was made at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when Charles Leclerc and his younger brother, Arthur Leclerc, became the first pair of siblings to drive for the same Formula 1 team in an official session. Charles participated as a regular driver, while Arthur got a rare chance to represent Ferrari in the first free practice session.

Speaking about the opportunity, Arthur joked about how he even tried to test his skills against his elder brother and attempted to put pressure on him during the session. However, the attempt didn’t go as planned.

Reflecting on the moment, Arthur shared, “I was seeing in the last lap that Charles was behind, pushing. I was seeing him in the mirror trying to put the pressure but, obviously, it didn’t work. But no, then after we had a small wave in the end which was a good moment in the family.”

As the session wrapped up, the two brothers returned to the pits in formation in a touching sight for their fans and family. Arthur, like Charles, was once a Ferrari junior as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

While Charles has become one of F1’s top drivers today, Arthur has been making his own way in motorsport. In 2024, Arthur competed in the European Le Mans Series with Panis Racing and the Italian GT Endurance Championship for Scuderia Baldini, where he won the title alongside Giancarlo Fisichella and Tommaso Mosca.

A day to remember for the Leclerc family

FP1 was a learning experience for Arthur and while his performance wasn’t competitive, the focus was on the historical moment the two brothers shared of driving for Ferrari in the same session. Charles ended FP1 in first while his brother finished in P18, nearly two seconds behind him.

But the result didn’t matter much as the moment itself was significant. However, the day didn’t end perfectly for Charles, who faced a setback after learning he would need a new battery unit for his car.

This meant a 10-place grid penalty for the Grand Prix on Sunday, adding an extra challenge to a weekend where Ferrari is fighting to win the constructors’ championship. Regardless of what might happen as the weekend goes on, it was a special day for the Leclerc family.

The brothers’ girlfriends and their mother, Pascale Leclerc, were also present in the Ferrari garage to witness the historic occasion as shared on Instagram by @f1gossipofficial.