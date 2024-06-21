George Russell Plays Wingman, But Lewis Hamilton is Pessimistic About Finding Love

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, in their three seasons as Mercedes teammates, have formed a close bond. Even with their partnership coming to a close at the end of 2024 because of Hamilton’s planned move to Ferrari, they remain close. In a collaboration video with Tommy Hilfiger, Russell revealed just how much he knows about Hamilton’s personal life.

Sporting a new collection Mercedes launched ahead of the Spanish GP, Russell praised the seven-time world champion’s outfit. He said, “I reckon Lewis will be wearing this on a date, that he’s been chatting up..”

this is so cute actually george : “i reckon lewis will be wearing this on a date..that he’s been chatting up..ready to seal the deal..” lewis : “…it’ll be a big fail probably..” pic.twitter.com/75SrSTW0FE — sim (@sim3744) June 20, 2024

This reveals that Hamilton is ‘chatting someone up’ or talking to someone with whom he could be out on a date, very soon. And Russell feels that Hamilton’s Tommy Hilfiger jacket will be a hit on the date. The seven-time world champion, however, doesn’t think so. He replied that the date would probably be a ‘”fail.”

All in good jest, this interaction shows that there is no animosity between the two drivers despite their fanbases being at war online. Hamilton‘s struggles at Mercedes, in addition to Russell being better throughout the season has fans believing that the Silver Arrows is favoring the latter.

Unfortunately, Russell has been on the receiving end of online abuse because of this; something Hamilton urges his fans not to resort to.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s call for harmony

Responding to the negativity online, Hamilton asks his fans to spread more support instead. As quoted by Motorsport, the 39-year-old said, “I wasn’t actually aware that George was experiencing negativity. George does nothing but his best every single weekend and he’s developing with the team. So, he can’t be faulted at all.”

Russell, who insists that the words haven’t affected him because he doesn’t check social media as much, resonated with Hamilton’s plea regardless.

The 26-year-old is the future of the team, with Toto Wolff already labeling him as the team leader for when Hamilton departs. As such, it will be up to him to revive Mercedes and get them out of the slump they have been in since 2022.