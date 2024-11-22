George Russell Reveals He Has Learnt About Life From Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of the United Kingdom smiles and laughs with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver George Russell (63) of the United Kingdom during the Fan Forum before the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 19, 2024, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

As Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes draws near, George Russell has opened up about the invaluable lessons he has learned from the seven-time world champion. Russell, who has always admired Hamilton, highlighted not just the 39-year-old racing skills but also his approach to life in general.

Since 2022, Russell and Hamilton have shared the garage at Mercedes, navigating the challenges of being in a team that was starting to lose its dominance in Formula 1. Speaking to ESPN about his experience, Russell said;

“Yeah, I’m fortunate that I’ve had the chance to be his teammate. But to be honest, it’s even things away from the driving, just you know, how he deals with the team, how he talks after a race when it’s been a bad race or a good race, how he lifts everyone up during difficult moments.”

Lewis Hamilton remains on top in #LasVegasGP FP2 by 0.011s over Lando Norris. Mercedes kept itself in Top 3 with George Russell in P3, as Red Bull doesn’t complete soft tyre lap:https://t.co/v0pqKlvtPf #F1 | @MsportXtra pic.twitter.com/xBaFeSaStA — FormulaRapida.net (@FormulaRapidaEN) November 22, 2024

“I’ve learned a lot almost about life from him, and then on the racetrack, you know, he’s so, so quick… After these three years, he’s made me a much more rounded driver and really made me push myself and push my limits, which is what you need from a teammate,” Russell added.

With the next big change in Formula 1 regulations looming, it’s time for Russell to take up the mantle left behind by Hamilton.

Russell to lead Mercedes into a new era

As Hamilton prepares to join Ferrari in 2025, Russell will take on the lead driver role at Mercedes. The 26-year-old will now team up with Kimi Antonelli, an extremely talented and hyped rookie from Italy. In fact, Antonelli has even been touted as the next Max Verstappen of the sport.

In this new position, Russell will need to provide guidance and support to Antonelli, much like Hamilton did for him. However, he will most likely also enjoy the privileges that come with being the lead driver as they often receive priority when it comes to testing days, access to upgraded car components, and race strategies tailored to their strengths.

Antonelli himself shares this mentality, explaining that he wants to outperform teammate George Russell from day one: “I have a good relationship with George, he didn’t give me great advice, but for now everything is fine.” “But next year, I want to beat him.” pic.twitter.com/IsYTxpscJ0 — Kimi Antonelli Updates (@AndreaKimiNews) November 19, 2024

In some cases, they can even request the team to build the car around their driving style. Beyond technical perks, a lead driver also has influence over team decisions, such as asking a teammate to give up track position when necessary.

These benefits do provide a competitive edge, but they also come with the responsibility of guiding the team and supporting the second driver’s development.