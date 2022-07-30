“George Russell takes a bit of my glory away”- Lando Norris takes cheeky dig at 24-year old Mercedes superstar after maiden pole position in Hungary

George Russell spoiled Ferrari’s chances of getting a front row lockout, by securing his first ever pole position in Hungary.

Coming into the Hungarian GP Qualifying, most F1 fans expected the battle to be between Red Bull and Ferrari. These two teams have been the strongest by far this year, with the latter being particularly strong in their one lap pace.

It turned out to be a very disastrous Saturday for Red Bull, however. Sergio Perez could not get out of Q2 and will start Sunday’s race from 11th position. All eyes were on Max Verstappen to help Red Bull secure pole.

George Russell becomes the 105th different driver in F1 history to take pole 👏#HungarianGP @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/ho7LOjjDLr — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2022

Verstappen too struggled, and technical issues meant that he could not improve on his time. The Dutchman’s hope of winning the Hungaria GP were dealt with a huge blow, as he will now start the race from P10, behind McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Pole position on the other hand went to George Russell. This was Mercedes’ first pole position this year, and it shows progress for the Silver Arrows.

Also read: “How to deal with Red Bull” – Pierre Gasly reveals how Sebastian Vettel helped him get $400,000 job in F1

Lando Norris could also fight for poles if he had car like George Russell

Russell joined Mercedes this season after spending three years with Williams. There, he was a regular feature on the back of the grid but at Mercedes, he was expected to fight for podiums and race wins on a regular basis.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, Mercedes don’t have the fastest car on track this season. In spite of the slow start, the Brackley based outfit are now a serious threat for Red Bull and Mercedes. Russell showed it by jumping both Ferrari cars to finish P1 in Qualifying at the Hungaroring.

“George takes a bit of my glory away…” 😂 McLaren’s Lando Norris says if his team can get him a car which gives him even more confidence, ‘George Russell wouldn’t be on pole’ 😅 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/QBcOwUTGxa — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 30, 2022

Russell’s compatriot Lando Norris however, took a sly dig at him. In an interview after the race, the McLaren driver was talking about how he felt qualifying P4 for the race.

“George takes a bit of my glory away,” he said jokingly. “But I’m very happy for him. His first pole in Formula 1, so congrats to him.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start on the front row alongside Russell. Charles Leclerc will line up ahead of Norris for Sunday’s race.

Also read: Max Verstappen and $285 Million rival will start from outside the top 6 in 2022 Hungarian GP