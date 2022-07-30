Max Verstappen and $285 Million rival will start from outside the top 6 in 2022 Hungarian GP

The last time both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton started a Grand Prix outside the top 6 was in the 2018 Bahrain GP.

Max Verstappen expected the 2022 Hungarian GP weekend to be a walk in the park. The Dutchman has a 63-point lead ahead of Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The Hungarian GP track poses few challenges to drivers as cars behind find it hard to overtake. This means the starting position is crucial in the race weekend.

Max expected a thought challenge ahead of the race weekend. But the 2021 World Champion did not expect such a drastic fall from his previous few weekends. The Dutchman lacked power in his car compared to the Ferrari of Leclerc and Sainz.

After we found good pace today, not being able to push for pole is very disappointing 😤 There’s a challenge ahead now but we’ll keep pushing to move up again tomorrow 👊#KeepPushing pic.twitter.com/gf9T1KiQqG — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 30, 2022

He tried a late push but the Red Bull driver will have to settle for a P10 start on Sunday. His teammate, Sergio Perez was knocked out on Q2. The Mexican breached Track limits and had his timings deleted.

While 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton could not extend his great run of form. The Briton qualified P7. He had an issue with his DRS flap, not opening but showed great pace overall.

But there were celebrations in the Mercedes pit wall as George Russell set his maiden Pole position. George Russell set a time of 1:17.377 seconds. And he outpaced the Ferrari’s of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc who will start P2 and P3 respectively.

Also Read: F1 twitter cries in happiness as 24 year old George Russell takes his first ever Formula 1 pole In Hungary

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton miss out top 6

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will not start from the top 6 in the 2022 Hungarian GP. And this is the first time in 6 years that the feat has been set.

The last time the duo failed to start from the top 6 was in the 2018 Bahrain GP. Sebastian Vettel qualified on pole position with a time of 1:27.958. While his teammate Kimi Raikonnen and Mercedes’s Valtteri Bottas completed the front three.

No Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen in the top six on the grid for the first time in over four years. The last time was Bahrain 2018 #HungarianGP — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) July 30, 2022

Lewis Qualified for 4th. But he was penalised with a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change and started from ninth on the grid. And Max Verstappen started 15th after crashing out in Q1.

But Lewis managed to claw his way back on the podium after a mega drive. The Brit finished the race on 3rd position. Showing another overtaking masterclass in the desert!

Max Verstappen had a transmission-related issue and was forced to retire in the 3rd lap. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo too retired making it the first time in 8 years that both Red Bull Racing drivers retired from a Grand Prix.

Also Read: Watch Max Verstappen fans burn 7-time World Champion’s merchandise ahead of Hungarian GP