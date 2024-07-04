mobile app bar

German Authorities Find Michael Schumacher’s Private Photos Amid $16 Million Blackmail Probe

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Kolvenbach

The German authorities have made a breakthrough in the Michael Schumacher family blackmail case. With the blackmailers demanding $16 million in ransom, the German police have got to work. Following a round of investigation, the police have secured private photos of Schumacher.

Since his skiing accident in December 2013, the former F1 driver has never publicly appeared. Reports claim that the photos carried proof of Schumacher’s latest condition, as the blackmailers threatened to make them public.

Per Reuters, there were also photo files of the Schumacher family’s private life. A prosecutor revealed that investigations continue to take place and cited privacy laws when asked for more details. The family’s spokesperson has also denied any comments on the case.

So far, a father-son duo aged 53 and 30 respectively have been arrested in the matter and were already on parole for another crime. They are now under investigation, following their arrest on June 19. If convicted, each of the perpetrators could face up to five years in jail.

As for the family of Michael Schumacher, they would all be breathing a little better, following the latest development. The entire household has done everything in their power to ensure nothing about Schumacher leaks in public for over a decade.

Curtains remain drawn over the physical condition of Schumacher

Michael Schumacher last made a public appearance over a decade ago. After he retired from the F1 world, the German former driver went skiing in the Alps, where he sustained a major head injury. Following the accident, only a select few have been able to meet with the legendary driver.

According to his wife, Schumacher no longer remains his former self, and his entire family misses that. After everything they have been through, Mrs. Schumacher wants her husband to enjoy his private life peacefully. She has often said that Schumacher protected them when they needed protection, and now they are doing the same for him.

However, a select few close friends and family members still have access to meeting Schumacher. Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt is among the people who can meet him. Former teammate Felipe Massa and the family’s manager, Sabine Kehm, are also allowed to meet him. Luca Badoer rounds out the list of those outside the Schumacher family allowed to meet the seven-time world champion.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

