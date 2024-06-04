Get Ready for Canadian GP – Everything You Need to Know About the Race in Montreal

After two races in Europe, the F1 circus returns to the North American region. The Canadian GP will mark the ninth race on the record 24-race calendar this season, taking place from June 7th to 9th. The drivers will race on the 2.7-mile-long Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal – a legendary track that’s been on the calendar since 1978.

While Max Verstappen has triumphed in Canada for the past two years, with Red Bull’s recent struggles, the championship is heating up. It’s anyone’s guess who will be on the top step of the podium lifting the always-changing Canadian GP trophy. A lot of factors will play a part in determining the race winner, the weather being one.

Weather forecast for the Canadian GP

The past editions of the race have produced clear sunny skies for the race. However, the weather is often changeable in Montreal. The forecast is perfect for the Friday practice sessions. There is a hint of light winds and showers, although the track will be sunny most of the day.

The temperature is expected to be around 77 degrees Fahrenheit with only a 25% chance of precipitation. However, these conditions will not be representative of race or even qualifying conditions.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to take a steep turn toward cloudy with a chance of rain. The early predictions indicate temperatures to remain relatively the same. However, there are higher chances of winds and rain during the last practice and important qualifying session. In terms of percentage, there is about a 54% chance of rain on day 2 of the Canadian GP.

Last but not least, the race day has similar forecasts as Saturday. Although the predictions indicate light showers and wind before the sun comes out for perfect race conditions. The temperature will fall slightly below around 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit but the chances of precipitation stay at 55%. The weather conditions could play a vital role in the race results. However, every session will be important and none can be missed.

2024 Canadian Grand Prix weekend schedule

The 2024 Canadian GP will follow a traditional weekend format. Friday will host the first two practice sessions. The following day will feature the last practice session on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Soon after FP3, the competitive action will begin with qualifying in the second half of the day. Sunday will be race day and will begin two hours before the qualifying timing on Saturday.

Note: EDT – Eastern Daylight Time, BST – British Summer Time

June 7 – Friday

Free Practice 1 (FP1)

13:30 – 14:30 EDT (local time)

18:30 – 19:30 BST

Free Practice 2 (FP2)

17:00 – 18:00 EDT (local time)

22:00 – 23:00 BST

June 8 – Saturday

Free Practice 3 (FP3)

12:30 – 13:30 EDT (local time)

17:30 – 18:30 BST

Qualifying

16:00 – 17:00 EDT (local time)

21:00 – 22:00 BST

June 9 – Sunday

Main Race

14:00 EDT (local time)

19:00 BST

Where and how the fans can catch the racing action on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Gaining international acclaim, the Canadian GP will be a weekend agenda for F1 fans spread across the globe. The entire weekend’s action will be covered on ESPN for the fans watching the race in the Northern part of America. The American network will be broadcasting the Sky Sports F1 feed. In terms of streaming, fans can subscribe to FuboTV and F1 TV.

The Sky Sports network has the telecasting rights for F1 for viewers in the UK. Apart from Sky, the fans can stream weekend activities on services like NowTV. Fox Sports, Foxtel, and Kayo will telecast the Canadian GP in Australia. FanCode and F1TV have exclusive broadcasting rights in India. Additional and worldwide broadcasting information is available on F1’s official website.

What to expect from the upcoming Canadian GP?

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve offers the best of both worlds with a mix of features of a street and traditional track. However, the slow and kerby parts of the track will cause a lot of trouble for the low-riding RB20.

Max Verstappen and Co. faced similar problems in Monaco and these troubles may continue in Montreal. With the championship lead slashed, both Ferrari and McLaren are right on their tails. The chasing pack can further reduce the deficit to the top.

Apart from the front runners, Canada will also give more context on Lewis Hamilton’s comments in Monaco. The 39-year-old admitted he won’t be beating his teammate in qualifying all season. However, the Mercedes man will also have an upgraded front wing for the race. It will be interesting to see how he performs.

Adding his name to the mix, this will be Esteban Ocon’s first race after the official Alpine exit announcement.

With the possibility of a different race winner as opposed to the two previous editions and a few drivers trying to probe their worth, the upcoming Canadian GP promises a lot of excitement and drama.