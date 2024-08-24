“Goofiest S**t I’ve Ever Seen”: Patrick Mahomes’ Inclusion in Jack Doohan’s Alpine Announcement Leaves Fans in Splits

Alpine has officially announced that Jack Doohan, currently serving as the team’s reserve driver, will join their main lineup for the 2025 F1 season. The Australian will replace Esteban Ocon and partner with Pierre Gasly as his new teammate and a recent video on Alpine’s social media sharing this news has got quite a bit of attention.

In a creative move, the Alpine social media team included NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes — who also owns some stake in the Enstone-based team — in one of the videos. The Instagram video featured an old clip from the Miami Grand Prix. In the original footage, Mahomes was tossing a ball to Doohan.

However, the video was cleverly edited to make the ball appear as an F1 contract, which Doohan catches. The caption of the post playfully stated, “Now that’s one way to receive your F1 contract.”

Fans were quick to react to the post, flooding the comment section with praise for the creativity of Alpine’s social media admin. Many fans were amused by the unexpected twist in the announcement, with one commenting, “Admin definitely got a raise,” a nod to the quality of the edit.

Another fan expressed their amusement by saying, “This is the goofiest s**t I’ve ever seen”, while another added, “This is the best edit in 2024 hands down. I mean touchdown.”

However, the decision to include Mahomes in the video with Doohan was not entirely out of the blue as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has already formed a friendly bond with Doohan in recent times.

Doohan took Mahomes for a spin in the Alpine A110 S at Silverstone

Being part owner of the Alpine team, Mahomes was one of the first to congratulate Doohan on his promotion to F1. The NFL star took to social media to celebrate the news, writing, “Let’s go, Congrats man.”

The two got together during the British GP in July, where Doohan treated Mahomes to a hot lap in an Alpine A110 S. During the ride, the Aussie pushed the car to its limits giving Mahomes a taste of the thrill F1 drivers experience around a fast-flowing track like Silverstone.

Mahomes, visibly impressed and somewhat shaken, exclaimed after the lap, “That is freaking insane man! Dude, that was insane! Insane! I can see why they do that. It’s addicting right there.”