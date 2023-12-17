“Got To Be a Couple $100 million”: Dax Shepard Astonished by Michael Schumacher’s Incredible Car Collection

Dax Shepherd of Eff Won with DRS has recently given his thoughts about Michael Schumacher’s insane car collection. While Shepherd was speaking about how massive and expensive they are, he was also astonished by the variety of it.

Speaking about this, Shepherd said, “Oh my god, there’s [in Michael Schumacher museum] like 20 Ferraris. Looking at so many Ferrari Formula 1 cars and it’s crazy. And then you know doodles of other $3 million plus cars. I mean it’s gotta be a couple $100 million car collection.”

Admittedly, there’s a museum named Michael Schumacher Private Collection in Cologne, Germany. This museum houses several cars. It has 12 F1 single-seater challengers, more than 20 original helmets, and well over 40 trophies.

Nevertheless, these F1 cars also fetch huge value when put up for auction. Therefore, any museum that is home to over 10 F1 cars naturally has its value skyrocketed in recent times. The highest auctioned car of Michael Schumacher is his 2003 Ferrari F1 car.

What’s the most expensive F1 car on the planet that was put on auction?

Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA was put on auction and was sold in late 2022 for a then-record $14 million. However, this record was recently shattered by one of Lewis Hamilton’s cars.

Hamilton’s first car at Mercedes was the Mercedes W04 and when put on auction, it raked in a staggering $17 million. Interestingly, the person who bought this iconic machine decided to remain anonymous.

Notably, there’s a reason why these cars generate ultra-high prices when put on auction. Firstly, it’s because these cars are very rare and not at all easily available on the market to buy.

Secondly, these cars belong to the best drivers on the planet, have the best engineering, and when it comes to Hamilton and Schumacher’s cars, the only seven-time F1 title holders, they fetch even more. Interestingly, the road cars of the F1 drivers have also started to be on auction and they too attract huge prices.