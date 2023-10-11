“Grandpa” Lewis Hamilton Exposes Himself In the Most Hilarious Fashion Ever

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest names in the sport and has a huge fan following. He has over eight million followers on X and over 34.8 million followers on Instagram. Since the Briton is such a public figure, he was keen to have some privacy. Consequently, he decided to use a burner account but ended up exposing himself in arguably the most hilarious fashion ever.

Advertisement

Hamilton just follows four accounts on Instagram as he unfollowed everyone following what transpired at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Since then, he just followed his own accounts. One of them is Roscoe’s account. Another is Mission 44’s account.

The third is his clothing line, plus44world, while the last is his burner account, ev10am26la. Fans were quick to notice that Hamilton had been using his burner account and exposed him on social media.

Advertisement

Fans expose Hamilton’s hilarious mistake while using a burner account

Fans such as Eva were quick to point out that Lewis Hamilton is using a burner account and revealed the same via their social media handles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/30llawson/status/1711834633032147392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, some others such as Val went to the extent of noticing the mistake that Hamilton made while opening a burner account. They referred to the Briton as a “grandpa” for referring to his account as “burning” rather than burner.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/H44MlLTON/status/1711815273844539830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Similarly, other fans such as Can wonder why no one told Hamilton that an anonymous account is called “burner” and not burning.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rosbergcore/status/1711818297778344178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While fans didn’t hesitate to expose Hamilton, the Mercedes driver has admitted that he’s not a fan of social media.

Lewis Hamilton once revealed why he does not like social media

While speaking in one of his press conferences last season, Lewis Hamilton explained how social media is continuously getting more and more toxic. He believes that since the toxicity on social media harms the mental health of people, everyone must get off it.

“Social media is becoming more and more toxic as the years go by and we should all get off it, ultimately. Mental health is such a prominent thing right now. A lot of people read the comments, the things people say, and it’s hurtful,” he explained.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SirLewisUpdates/status/1586882435631177729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton then urged all social media platforms “to do more to protect people“. He believes that if social media platforms do not tackle such toxicity, then online hate will just continue.