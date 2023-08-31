Red Bull Accused of ‘Questionable Tactics” Behind Max Verstappen’s Milestone Dutch GP Win

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort saw Max Verstappen claim his 10th victory of the season, equaling Sebastian Vettel’s record. However, Red Bull’s dubious tactics with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez did not go unnoticed amidst the celebration. The team’s decision to allow Verstappen to undercut Perez in the pit stop raised eyebrows and drew criticism from several F1 experts.

Advertisement

During the race, Red Bull chose to give Verstappen an advantage by undercutting Perez. The move, which was aimed at boosting Verstappen’s chances of winning, cost Perez the chance for his victory. The Mexican driver voiced his frustration on the team radio.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1695788809340805332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While Verstappen’s exceptional skills would have ultimately earned him his victory, many find a problem with it. Giancarlo Minardi is one of the people who were not happy with the Red Bull’s decision at the Dutch GP.

Giancarlo Minardi questions Red Bull’s strategy with Sergio Perez

Minardi recently questioned the decisions made by the defending Constructor’s Champions at the Dutch Gp. The Italian failed to understand why they threw at Sergio Perez in the change to dry tyres and why they stopped Max first.

“After a three-week summer break, Red Bull and Verstappen confirmed that they are invincible in any track condition. Once again, Max won his home race without making the slightest mistake, he was again ahead of his teammate team after Red Bull adopted some questionable tactics.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1691476423972638721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although Max Verstappen would have won the Dutch GP easily even without the undercut, the problem lies with the chances given to the Mexican. After struggling in the mid-season a win after fighting season leader Verstappen would have given Perez a much-needed confidence, but that was not the case. And of the very chances he got this season, was blown away with the team’s decision.

Advertisement

Perez sacrificed for the team’s sake, Horner defends strategy

Sergio Perez had high hopes for the Dutch Grand Prix, as he aimed to recover from a string of disappointing performances. With the Mexican driver in desperate need of a victory, the Dutch Grand Prix gave him a chance to turn things around. But despite showing promise in the race, a decision by the team was ultimately tactical road prevented him from beating Max Verstappen.

Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner defended the strategy. Horner explained that there were a couple of reasons behind the decision, including that other drivers like Alonso already benefit from switching to slicks. Horner stressed that maximizing points for both drivers was a priority for the team. By undercutting Perez, their goal was to put Red Bull up 1-2.

While this decision may have affected Perez’s chances of winning the race, it was made with the team’s entire performance in mind.

However, Perez’s sacrifice calls into doubt the championship’s fairness and integrity. Without the team’s intervention, the World Championship competition may have been more competitive. The race results broadened the championship gap between Verstappen and Perez, with the Dutchman now leading by a staggering 138 points.