$1,600,000,000 Worth Toto Wolff Flaunts His $1,400,000 Mercedes for His Date Night

Toto Wolff has established himself as one of the highest-valued entities in F1 with a net worth of about $1,600,000,000. The Mercedes team principal is the owner of a huge collection of cars and he was recently spotted taking one of them, a $1,400,000 supercar, out for a spin on the occasion of a date night with Susie Wolff.

Wolff’s garage consists of a plethora of supercars, from a wide variety of manufacturers. These range from a $1,700,000 Bugatti Veyron to a $150,000 Maserati GranTurismo. It goes without saying that Wolff also has a vast troupe of Mercedes cars that he has collected over the years.

Wolff’s rags-to-riches story is indeed a pretty powerful one, going from an Austrian candle seller to one of the most successful team principals in F1 history. Wolff has also bought stakes in his team, which has helped him amass the enormous wealth with which he has built up his impressive car collection.

Toto Wolff and his super rare beast

Toto Wolff was recently seen taking a super rare car from his collection out for a spin. The team boss was out on a date with his wife Susie, driving his Mercedes Benz 300 SL worth around $1,400,000.

Wolff drives this car very often when he is in Monaco. This automotive beast boasts a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, capable of producing 215 horsepower at 5,800 rpm. This car from the 1950s can reach a maximum speed of 130mph and has the power to go from 0 to 60mph in just 8.8 seconds.

It’s not only the sky high price of the car, that makes it a rare sight on the roads, but also the fact that Mercedes-Benz stopped producing it in 1963. Additionally, just 2500 pieces of this model exist as of 1994. Apart from Wolff, some other notable owners of the 300 SL are Juan Manuel Fangio, Bernie Ecclestone, Pablo Picasso and Justin Trudeau.

Wolff’s path to success was not easy

Toto Wolff did not have an easy path to success. After losing his father at a very young age, Wolff had to overcome a period of financial crisis. He tried his hand at various odd jobs ranging from handing out leaflets to selling candles to sustain himself.

Now, Wolff is a billionaire, and the leader of a team that has won eight constructors championships in F1. Wolff leads over 1000 employees and turns over a revenue of more than $450,000,000 annually. Indeed, Wolff has come a long way in his life and career.