“Great race mate unbelievable drive”– Lando Norris congratulates Max Verstappen for his “tough win” in Belgian GP

“Great race mate unbelievable drive”– Lando Norris makes fun of Max Verstappen’s win in Belgium, the Dutchman responds.

The race in Belgium didn’t happen technically, but banter replaced it efficiently. After Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the Belgian Grand Prix, Lando Norris came to congratulate him.

During the Dutchman’s interview with SkySports, Norris interrupted and shook hands with his rival, only to congratulate him for an “unbelievable drive”.

“Great race mate unbelievable drive,” said Norris. In response, Verstappen said: “It was really tough. How was it for you?” At this moment, Norris unleashed his witty side.

“I was catching you!” replied Norris. The sarcasm was indeed hilarious even for the journalists around, who were heard giggling behind. Meanwhile, the fans on social media also reacted to it.

Norris: “Great race mate unbelievable drive” Verstappen: “It was really tough. How was it for you?” Norris: “I was catching you!” 😂#SkyF1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/iUAO91utYk — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 29, 2021

Lando Norris is still spirited even after being mostly affected

The McLaren superstar had an incredible start to his qualifying on Saturday by topping the charts in both Q1 and Q2, but a crash in Q3 demoted him to P10, only to fall again in the grid at P14 because of the penalty he obtained due to the gearbox change after the crash.

So, technically Norris, who was possibly contesting for the pole, went way out of the points’ zone, and on Sunday, he didn’t even have an opportunity to make a comeback.

This definitely affected McLaren’s interest, for whom Norris scored points for straight 11 races this year.