Guenther Steiner Angers Schumacher Family With Personal Shots Taken Defending Mick

Guenther Steiner is getting comfortable in his role as an off-track analyst, commentator, and podcaster. Using his experience in F1 in this second chapter of his career, Steiner might’ve taken it too far in a recent hot take about Mick Schumacher. The Schumacher family surely wasn’t happy about it.

In a recent episode of ‘Vankah Hours’, Steiner commented on the possibility of Mick Schumacher being on Alpine’s radar. Explaining why Schumacher would be the wrong choice, he said, “You need to get the best driver you know is out there. I think people which are showing that they’re very good. And as a works team, you need to do the best you can.”

News travelled fast and Ralf Schumacher did not like what was being said about his nephew. Mick Schumacher didn’t necessarily get a fair shot at F1, and his career deserves a second chance.

Replying to Steiner on Instagram, Ralf Schumacher said, “Old shooter doesn’t defend from foolishness. If I looked at the success of Haas this year, I would sweep in front of my own door.”

Mick Schumacher has long awaited an opportunity to revive his F1 dream, and the Alpine seat presents the perfect opportunity. Guenther Steiner and Mick Schumacher have had a lot of tension from their Haas days, and this could be why the former is swaying against his former driver.

Mick Schumacher caught in a dilemma

While Mick Schumacher is a leading candidate to replace Esteban Ocon in the Alpine seat, he has also piqued interests elsewhere. A kind of contradiction to Steiner’s statement, Mick Schumacher has proved to be a well-rounded driver, and an IndyCar opportunity awaits him.

Dale Coyne holds one such prospect. “There are all these Formula 2 drivers who finish first or second but have no real future in Formula 1. Mick Schumacher is a perfect example.”

Willing to welcome Mick Schumacher to his team, he reveals that the conversations have started. Coyne then added, “We are talking to Mick Schumacher. But he is still pinning his hopes on the Alpine commitment. I would be happy if we were given the chance.”

And so all eyes are on the newly available Alpine seat that has suddenly increased in value. Will the Schumacher name return to F1 yet again?