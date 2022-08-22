“Guenther Steiner called the 8x F1 GP winner”– Haas makes long shot at signing Daniel Ricciardo to replace ‘unsettled’ Mick Schumacher

Daniel Ricciardo was reportedly contacted by Haas boss Guenther Steiner who saw an opportunity to sign the 8x F1 GP winner.

Mclaren wants to replace Daniel Ricciardo with his compatriot Oscar Piastri, who has yet to make his F1 debut. The 8x F1 Grand Prix winner has failed to stand up to the expectations of the Woking-based team.

Hence, the two parties may divorce by the end of the season. Presently, where could Ricciardo go at this moment? It’s hard to tell, but Alpine is the prime destination considering the mutual history, and no other top team is available.

When it’s race week but you are a Daniel Ricciardo fan: pic.twitter.com/PUr7UY8Jwn — Mia³ (@ricciardosbabe) August 22, 2022

However, according to the latest report by ESPN, Ricciardo could be fetched by Haas. The outlet says that Haas boss Guenther Steiner contacted Ricciardo.

“In this year’s driver market, Daniel Ricciardo is a long shot to race at Haas next year. ESPN understands Steiner called the eight-time race winner ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix,” said the report.

Though a long shot, he tried his luck. As they say, it’s better to try and fail or never know and always wonder. Whether interest will generate from Ricciardo’s side it’s probably unlikely.

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo takes inspiration from this $10 Million per year earning driver in a hope to turnaround his F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo can replace who in Haas?

Even if, for once, Ricciardo accepts to talk to Haas’s boss, who can he replace in the all-American team? Currently, Haas has stopped contact extension talks with Mick Schumacher.

The two parties have failed to reach an agreement, and it’s possible that Schumacher could head out of Haas after the end of the season. Thus, the 23-year-old race driver could be the predecessor of Ricciardo at Haas.

Meanwhile, the only probable team where Schumacher can end is Alpine. In this scenario, the drivers’ market would depend on the French team choosing between a young upcoming driver or a trusted veteran and former camaraderie.

Is Antonio Giovinazzi in the game?

On Monday, several outlets reported that former Alfa Romeo driver and Ferrari driver prospect Antonio Giovinazzi will get two free practice sessions during the Italian and US Grand Prix.

Thus, it’s a huge indication that his return could be on the cards if Schumacher leaves and Ricciardo shows no interest. The Italian race driver is currently in Formula E after Guanyu Zhou ousted him before this season.

Also read: Alpine eyeing 23-year old Mick Schumacher as $200 million worth Fernando Alonso’s replacement