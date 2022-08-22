Daniel Ricciardo takes inspiration from this $10 Million per year earning driver in a hope to turnaround his F1 career

Eight-time Formula One race winner Daniel Ricciardo believes that F1 careers can change much quicker, taking Sergio Perez’s example.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is taking inspiration from Red Bull driver Sergio Perez in a view to stay in McLaren for the 2023 season.

The $30 Million worth driver drove for Racing Point in the 2020 season, taking a commanding victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix. However, upon the arrival of Sebastian Vettel, he was left with no seat.

With such impressive performance and experience to his name, Red Bull signed him up for the 2021 season, replacing Alex Albion. Ricciardo is hoping to turn his fortune around with this example.

Daniel Ricciardo set for his McLaren exit after the end of the season?

Australia’s own Daniel Ricciardo is enduring a difficult season with McLaren. He currently sits 12th in the world championship with just 19 points to his name.

Moreover, his teammate Lando Norris is in a comfortable position after signing a long-term contract with the British outfit. He is seventh in the world championship at the current stage.

According to the rumours, McLaren is set to hand Alpine’s reserve driver Oscar Piastri his first taste of Formula One with a contract in 2023. He will be replacing the Honey Badger.

Michelin star lunch pic.twitter.com/EBx72bHiOd — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) August 21, 2022

Also Read: $20 million worth Charles Leclerc recalls being awestruck in the Ferrari parking lot

The McLaren driver takes inspiration from Sergio Perez

Daniel Ricciardo has realized that age is coming to play with his competitive spirit. Moreover, the ever-smiling driver believes that things take time, and the experience helped him learn more about the sport.

Taking hints from Sergio Perez’s tenure, Ricciardo stated: “You also take like little things from if it’s a Perez. When his career was looked over, and now he’s potentially fighting for a World Championship. The sport can change so quickly.”

The eight-time Formula One race winner is still positive about his tenure, with McLaren believing that the team can win shortly. He concluded by stating: “Even now, talking about 2024 or 2025, in a way it’s hard to think that far ahead. But it will come around quickly.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton resorts to his $280,000 cryo-chamber after every race to recover