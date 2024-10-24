Guenther Steiner Claims Haas Probably “Still Doesn’t Have” Their Own Simulator

For years, there has been speculation that Haas is a severely underfunded team. While owner Gene Haas has lofty ambitions for the outfit’s future, they lack many facilities that other teams possess, including a simulator—a point Guenther Steiner raised during his tenure. It has now been a year since Steiner left, but he feels that little has changed.

On the most recent episode of the Red Flags podcast, Steiner said, “I think they still haven’t got one,” while talking about the simulator. He revealed that they would borrow equipment from Ferrari, their engine supplier. And if Steiner’s prediction was correct that’s what Haas still does.

Unfortunately, the simulator which Ferrari gave Haas, was not F1-grade per se. It was a commercial product because the FIA’s regulations stated that Ferrari could not outsource the same setup that they were using.

Steiner explained, “In the Ferrari simulator, they’ve got the commercial simulator, and at some stage, we had the Dallara simulator, but never our own.”

“Because by the FIA, you’re not allowed to use the same simulator, because then you could use data from the other team, to make your car better, you’re not allowed to do that,” he added.

If this remains true, Haas’ recent alliance with Toyota could be a game-changer for the Kannapolis-based team. The Japanese automaker brings not only a wealth of winning experience in motorsport but also much-needed technical and financial resources.

What is the deal between Toyota and Haas?

First things first, this new deal with Toyota does not mean that Haas will ditch its existing partnership with Ferrari. The Maranello-based outfit will continue to make power units for the only American team on the grid.

However, Honda will bring in some much-needed resources and aid the team with “design, technical, and manufacturing services,” as per Car and Driver.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Enters Technical Partnership with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Under the new multi-year agreement both parties will share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources With TOYOTA GAZOO Racing providing design, technical, and manufacturing services, while… pic.twitter.com/jvL0Epkm8Z — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 11, 2024

In other words, this technical partnership will see Toyota’s motorsport division at the beck and call of the American racing outfit. In return, Haas will share valuable technical insights from its F1 operations.

More importantly for Toyota, this partnership provides exposure to the pinnacle of motorsport. From the US GP onwards, Toyota Gazoo Racing branding has appeared on the Haas F1 car—offering the perfect marketing opportunity for the automaker without the complexities of becoming a full works team or engine manufacturer.