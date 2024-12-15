mobile app bar

Guenther Steiner Explains Why He Is Expecting No ‘Revolution’ in 2025 F1 Cars’ Performance

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Guenther Steiner before third practice ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 7, 2024
The 2025 F1 season is one of the most anticipated years of Formula 1 racing. With Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli’s ascension to the pinnacle of motor racing, there are many storylines to follow. However, former Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner isn’t too hopeful about the car concepts and philosophies changing in 2025.

With the regulations set to change in 2026, Steiner is aware that the teams have already started working on those cars. That means that the 2025 challengers will only be an evolution of the cars run this season.

“I think there will be evolutions of the car but no revolutions,” said the American-Italian on the Red Flags podcast when asked how different the cars are going to be in 2025 than we have seen this season. This means that the 2025 season, like 2024, could also be a closely contested campaign with multiple race winners.

Considering the way McLaren ended the 2024 season and ended up as Constructors’ Championships, they are likely to be slight favorites heading into 2025. However, come 2026, it could all change.

Who will come out on top with the 2026 F1 regulations?

2026 will see a massive overhaul in the F1 regulations. With new power units and active aerodynamics, the complexion of the competition is going to have a massive shift — with teams like Williams and Sauber/Audi looking for a big move up the grid.

Naturally, with so much at stake for the season after 2025, the teams will be looking to focus most of their resources and ideas on the latest regulations rather than next year. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of active aerodynamics which would require teams to dig deep into their chassis R&D.

But the power units will also go through a massive overhaul with the 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and the battery pack. Many in the paddock believe that Mercedes are placed the best to ace these new regulations — as they did with the turbo-hybrid power units back in 2014.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

