Guenther Steiner Follows in Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo’s Footsteps With Workplace Comedy in the Works

Aiming to further increase the global popularity of F1, Lewis Hamilton has been working on a dream project in Hollywood worth over $140 million. Featuring Brad Pitt as the main lead, the upcoming film has fans jumping with joy, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the movie.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo and Hulu have also reportedly teamed up to develop a half-hour scripted series set in the F1 realm. While the details are scarce about the project, Ricciardo confirmed he will act as the series’ Executive Producer (EP) and mentioned it will be the “Baller or Entourage in the world of F1.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/A_S12/status/1727057077737263151?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jumping on the same bandwagon, Deadline reports Guenther Steiner will be part of a single-camera workplace comedy series in the works by CBS. While the series has no writer yet, it will feature a Steiner-esque boss with the Hass Team Principal serving as a non-writing EP. Since the first season of Drive to Survive, the Haas boss has become a prominent figure in the world of F1 owing to his nonchalant approach towards life in the sport.

Fans love catching any glimpse they can of Steiner, who has added a whole new marketability angle to a team that mostly struggles out on the tracks. Given another union between the worlds of F1 and mass entertainment, the rising popularity of the sport is easily evident. While there were once only documentaries about legendary F1 drivers, the sport’s personalities have now become the character sketches for fictional characters on screen.

Lewis Hamilton has high hopes from his feature documentary

The unnamed project being produced by Hamilton will focus on the life of the Briton, compiling real-life clippings and interviews from a select few. Speaking about the potential impact of the film, Hamilton hopes that it will be able to replicate the success of the 1992 documentary ‘Racing Is In My Blood,’ which told the story of Ayrton Senna. The documentary played a crucial role in inspiring a whole generation of kids to take up race car driving as their full-time career, and Hamilton is hoping for a similar outcome once his documentary hits the screens.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/motorauthority/status/1511026578733469698?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, Ricciardo has also been a busy man away from the tracks as he continues his association with Hulu over their upcoming series. The Australian admitted he has been enjoying life as an Executive Producer, and it has given him a chance to reorganize his priorities. Thanks to Drive to Survive, the F1 drivers have transcended the racetracks and have become idols for millions around the globe. In turn, the drivers are also doing their best to leave a positive impact through various forms of visual entertainment.