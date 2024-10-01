Guenther Steiner Gives Up His Dream of Hitting Fernando Alonso Every 2 Minutes While Running a Hotel

Known for his colorful personality in F1, Guenther Steiner once had a hilarious dream of running a hotel with Fernando Alonso, where he would hit the Spanish driver over the head with a frying pan every two minutes. However, the former Haas team boss has since given up on that dream.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Steiner revealed that he converted a villa in Merano, Italy, into a guesthouse — Villa Steiner. He stated that he often joked with Stuart Morrison (Head of Communications at Haas) about having Alonso as his co-owner of the property. He even compared himself to a character from the British comedy ‘Fawlty Towers’.

Steiner felt he would have played Basil Fawlty, the hotel’s foul-mouthed owner.

“You think I’m going to become some kind of Basil f*king Fawlty,” he used to tell Stuart, to which he replied, “Actually, that’s exactly what I was thinking,” Morrison suggested. Alonso would be the perfect fit for Manuel (another character).

“There is still a tiny part of me that wishes we’d turned it into a hotel with me hitting Alonso over the head with a frying pan every two minutes and calling the guests wankers. But there we go,” Steiner was quoted as saying .“You cannot have everything in life.”

What’s it like to stay at Villa Steiner?

The property, which Steiner bought five years ago, is located in the historic center of Merano and blends Art Nouveau architecture with modern luxury. Renovated in 2022, it features five themed suites and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Partly designed by his wife, Gertie, the villa features a Formula 1 theme, with rooms named after famous racetracks like Suzuka and Monte Carlo. Each of the five suites in Villa Steiner is elegant and modern, showcasing touches of South Tyrolean tradition.

To book a stay, guests can reserve the entire villa or individual suites through Villa Steiner’s official website. The guesthouse is available for various events, whether for a holiday or a work trip, offering flexible options tailored to the guests’ preferences.