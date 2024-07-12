Guenther Steiner Lands Another Major Gig After F1 Banishment

Guenther Steiner lost his job at Haas at the end of the 2023 season and has been working in broadcasting since. His popularity, however, hasn’t dwindled one bit as the Italian-American continues to be in the limelight, all the more so following his latest venture with a multi-billion-dollar brand.

Steiner has become the brand ambassador for Buffalo Trace Distillery, which is owned by Sazerac Company which purchased it in 1992. The Distillery is based out of Frankfort, Kentucky.

“Similar to Buffalo Trace in the world of whiskey, finding the sweet spot via innovative experience has been my life’s passion in the world of motorsports,” said Steiner as per Bourbon Lens.

Former F1 team principal and Netflix favorite, Guenther Steiner, is now a brand ambassador for Buffalo Trace bourbon. pic.twitter.com/Z96gKpbD74 — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) July 11, 2024

“I am looking forward to sharing my F1 experiences with the Buffalo Trace Team as well as learning a hell of a lot from them.”

Buffalo Trace, a distillery that is famous for making Bourbon whiskey, was valued at $4.5 billion in 2016. Its owner Sazerac is worth $6 billion, which means Steiner should be getting a hefty paycheck out of this endorsement deal.

Even though continues to bag other opportunities away from F1, Steiner wants to return to the sport. But not as a Team Principal anymore. He wants to become an owner, following in the footsteps of Gene Haas, the man who removed him from his role.

Steiner wants to run his own team

Steiner, to enter F1 as a team owner, needs heavy financial support. And as per Autosport, he has already found an investor.

The 59-year-old does not want to run an outfit like Haas, either. The Kannapolis-based stable was a backmarker for the majority of his time in charge and he wants a different challenge.

“I’ve spent so many years in F1 that I want to do more than just participate and score points every once in a while. I want to really compete and try to win,” said Steiner.

One of the teams Steiner has been linked to taking over is V-CARB, currently Red Bull’s sister team. There were also rumors of the Faenza-based team being up for sale. But nothing has been formalized so far.