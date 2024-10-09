Guenther Steiner Names Two Qualities That Make Max Verstappen an Ideal Lawyer to Defend Him in Court

Guenther Steiner remains a common sight in the F1 community despite losing his role as Haas team principal nine months ago. In a recent segment hosted by Sky Sports F1, the Italian-American was asked to pick someone from the current grid who would be a good lawyer, and he responded by taking Max Verstappen’s name.

Steiner labeled Verstappen’s on-track qualities, which coincidently could also make him a good lawyer — if he wanted to be one. “He defends very well you know?” He’s aggressive,” Steiner said, before letting out a laugh.

Steiner was unserious about his claim on Verstappen, of course, but it was a gentle reminder that the Dutchman is an all-round good driver. He is known for his aggression on the track, which has made him a three-time World Champion. Steiner suggested that by using that, he is also able to defend himself well.

At the same time, Steiner was, not too long ago, looking for lawyers to represent him in an actual case. After he published his book — Surviving to Drive — Haas, his former team, filed a case against him in a California court. The Kannapolis-based team alleged trademark infringement against Steiner.

Haas had first approached Steiner, but the matter could not be resolved off court. As a result, he was engaged in a legal battle with his ex-employers. The California court ruled in favor of him, and there was nothing Haas could do.