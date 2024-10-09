mobile app bar

Guenther Steiner Names Two Qualities That Make Max Verstappen an Ideal Lawyer to Defend Him in Court

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Guenther Steiner Names Two Qualities That Make Max Verstappen an Ideal Lawyer to Defend Him in Court

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC, IMAGO Eibner

Guenther Steiner remains a common sight in the F1 community despite losing his role as Haas team principal nine months ago. In a recent segment hosted by Sky Sports F1, the Italian-American was asked to pick someone from the current grid who would be a good lawyer, and he responded by taking Max Verstappen’s name.

Steiner labeled Verstappen’s on-track qualities, which coincidently could also make him a good lawyer — if he wanted to be one. “He defends very well you know?” He’s aggressive,” Steiner said, before letting out a laugh.

Steiner was unserious about his claim on Verstappen, of course, but it was a gentle reminder that the Dutchman is an all-round good driver. He is known for his aggression on the track, which has made him a three-time World Champion. Steiner suggested that by using that, he is also able to defend himself well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky Sports F1 (@skysportsf1)

At the same time, Steiner was, not too long ago, looking for lawyers to represent him in an actual case. After he published his book — Surviving to Drive — Haas, his former team, filed a case against him in a California court. The Kannapolis-based team alleged trademark infringement against Steiner.

Haas had first approached Steiner, but the matter could not be resolved off court. As a result, he was engaged in a legal battle with his ex-employers. The California court ruled in favor of him, and there was nothing Haas could do.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Share this article

Don’t miss these