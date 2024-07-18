Guenther Steiner Plays Devil’s Advocate in Why F1 Is Choosing More ‘Entertainment’ Over ‘Pure Racing’

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner recently sat down with legendary F1 commentator James Allen for a chat. Allen quizzed Steiner about his thoughts on Formula 1 becoming more of a “show”. The Italian engineer, however, was quick to defend the core values of the sport that still existed but also explained the commercial reasons behind why it could seem that way.

Steiner began by deconstructing the criticism the sport has been getting recently. He believes that at the core of it, Formula 1 is still as pure a sport as it gets. However, in the latest era of the sports industry, it would be foolish to not sell your sport as a lucrative brand.

He explained, as quoted on Autosport’s YouTube channel, “It’s entertainment. But it’s not a scripted show. It is a show but it is unscripted, you know? I have no script! I do what I like to do, I give you my opinion – you like it or not. I don’t think it’s a show, it’s entertainment but people want entertainment.”

Formula 1’s rise has coincided with Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries. It has also been part of an elaborate plan by the commercial rights holders, Liberty Media, to expand the sport’s reach in the US markets. Naturally, since 2017, the sport has seen a massive influx in terms of fans.

Former F1 team principal and Netflix favorite, Guenther Steiner, is now a brand ambassador for Buffalo Trace bourbon. pic.twitter.com/Z96gKpbD74 — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) July 11, 2024

This new wave of interest has made F1 a hot destination for commercialization, sponsorship, and fan engagement. While it adds to the value of the teams, financially, it has also created a divide between the new-age and old-school sections of the paddock.

Max Verstappen loves the old times of F1

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been one of the most vocal personalities in the paddock when it comes to opposing the commercialization of the sport. For instance, he was pretty unimpressed with the spectacle that the inaugural Las Vegas GP produced last year. He felt it took away the purists’ interests away from the racing action.

Verstappen has also been very critical of how this shift in dynamics has impacted his enjoyment of the sport. On more than one occasion, the #1 driver has threatened to retire early if the commercial demands of the sport end up exceeding his innate passion and enjoyment of driving.

On the other hand, even on social media, there is a certain air of dismissal towards the newer fandom. It is no secret that many fans have gotten interested in the sport because of the Drive to Survive docuseries. Fans have often used ‘DTS fans’ as a term to slander the new age of supporters.