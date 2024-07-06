Guenther Steiner Predicts What Will Happen in Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris’ Silverstone Chapter

The entire world of F1 is consumed by the Lando Norris v Max Verstappen debate after the Austrian GP debacle. The two have been fighting at the front for a large part of the season now. With increased tensions since the last race weekend, their on-track battle has become a focal point for the British GP. Now, even former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has shared his predictions for the imminent battle.

On The Red Flag podcast, Steiner was asked about his predictions for the British GP. After confessing the battle will be between McLaren and Red Bull, he revealed who will have the edge in the race at Silverstone. Steiner put his money on Max Verstappen and even gave his reasons for the opinion.

He explained, “The Red Bull is not bad, so I think Max will have the upper hand again.” However, the American-Italian does not believe there will be a repeat of Austria in Silverstone. He added, “No crash this time.”

The tensions boiled over after the race in Spielberg but both drivers and teams have talked it out. The situation seems to be under control with a ceasefire in effect. However, no one can predict what happens on the track as Verstappen and Norris resume their battle at the British GP. Moreover, Steiner also believes Silverstone is one of the trickiest tracks on the calendar so it will be a battle of wits.

Verstappen vs Norris, a possibly season-long battle at the front

The Austrian GP showcased to the F1 world what to expect with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the front, having been cordial so far. Now, everyone is expecting a similar storyline almost every race weekend till the end of the lengthy calendar.

Thanks to McLaren’s developmental jump, this might very well be the scenario almost every race weekend till the end of the season. The MCL38 is perhaps the only car that is comfortable on every circuit type.

This is not the case with the RB20. So, moving forward, there will be circuits where the McLaren car will be superior and one can expect a clash between Norris and Verstappen once again.

However, the two have confessed they will be fair even if they race each other hard on the track. That is mainly due to their relationship off the track, as the two friends want to push each other to the limit but respectfully. Only time will tell if their friendship survives upcoming intense battles till the end.