Guenther Steiner Says Lewis Hamilton Would Be an 8x Champion If Charlie Whiting Had Been Race Director

Back in 2021, Lewis Hamilton lost what could have been his eighth world championship under controversial circumstances. With Michael Masi serving as the race director, the British driver lost the race lead in the final lap of the race and with it, the world title.

Weighing in on the events that transpired back then in his new book ‘Unfiltered’, Guenther Steiner believes that had Charlie Whiting been in charge of the race, Hamilton would be an eight-time world champion.

Serving as the race director until he died in 2019, Whiting was known for the safety improvements and fairness he brought to motorsports. He has been credited with saving multiple drivers from serious injuries, including Charles Leclerc and Hamilton.

Whiting was known to promote safety above all else, particularly in cases where drama and entertainment would increase viewership. Considering the same approach, Steiner is confident the “sh*t show of biblical proportions” would not have taken place under Whiting.

“We all know what Charlie would have done. Had he been at the helm Lewis would now be an eight-time world champion.”, Steiner said.

Guenther Steiner calls AD21 a “shit show of biblical proportions” : “Wherever your loyalties lie with that one (and yes, I agree, it was amazing entertainment), from a regulations point of view it was a shit show of biblical proportions, and regardless of what decision Charlie… — sim (@sim3744) September 30, 2024

In charge of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, Masi let racing resume under controversial circumstances, bringing the safety car in without fulfilling the necessary requirements. As a result, racing resumed with Hamilton on old hard tires while Max Verstappen was on his tail with new softs, rendering the result rather inevitable.

Masi came under immense fire and was sacked from his position as race director after the incident. He is now the chairman of the V8 Supercars Commission in Australia. Meanwhile, Hamilton continues to race in F1 as a seven-time world champion of the sport, but for many, he is the rightful eight-time champ.

Hamilton looked at as an eight-time champion by many

Although the British driver marginally lost out on a record-breaking eighth world title, many people involved in the sport believe otherwise. Even the #44 driver’s fellow competitors feel the same way, with some even publicly revealing their beliefs.

Lando Norris on Lewis Hamilton:

”When Lewis won his 8th world champ…” lol we know Lando

pic.twitter.com/hKk914zs2q — Unicorn (@hamburgerh0tdog) April 4, 2023

Lando Norris is also guilty of the charge, as he accidentally called Hamilton an eight-time world champion. Showing off his helmet collection while on a live stream, the British driver mistakenly claimed that one of his helmets was from the time when “Hamilton won his eighth world championship.”

Meanwhile, the #44 driver’s future teammate, Leclerc also features on the list owing to an interview from two years ago. Speaking to Sky Sports media, the Monegasgue driver labeled the Brit an eight-time world champion when claiming he deserved a lot of respect. Leclerc was quick to rectify his fumble but with a slight smile on his face.